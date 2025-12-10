Ilham Aliyev received UK and Northern Ireland’s Trade Envoy to Azerbaijan

President of the Republic of Azerbaijan Ilham Aliyev received Trade Envoy of the United Kingdom of Great Britain and Northern Ireland to Azerbaijan and Central Asia, Lord Alderdice.

Lord Alderdice congratulated the head of state on the results achieved in Washington regarding the advancement of the peace agenda between Azerbaijan and Armenia.

President Ilham Aliyev expressed his gratitude for the congratulations, highlighting the historic significance of reaching agreements between Azerbaijan and Armenia, and emphasizing the role of President Donald Trump in this process. The head of state noted that he would continue his efforts to advance Azerbaijan’s peace agenda as the initiator of this process, emphasizing that peace can contribute to the development of the region’s economic potential.

President Ilham Aliyev hailed the successful cooperation between Azerbaijan and bp, spanning more than 30 years.

During the conversation, the sides underscored the successful development of relations between Azerbaijan and the UK based on strategic partnership, friendship and trust, noting the vast potential for enhancing cooperation in political, economic, trade, investment, energy, including renewable energy, defense industry, education and other spheres. They underlined the importance of reciprocal visits at various levels in strengthening bilateral relations.

The British companies’ participation in the restoration and reconstruction efforts carried out in the liberated territories of Azerbaijan, as well as their contributions to these efforts were welcomed at the meeting.