Middle East’s Biggest Conference on Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts, Shipping & Logistics

Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026

Dubai Welcomes Global Players in Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts & Logistics to JW Marriott, Dubai Marina on 28th January 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Rex Fuels proudly announces the 18th edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference, set to take place on 28th January 2026 at the distinguished JW Marriott, Dubai Marina. As one of the most influential global platforms for the bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts , shipping, and logistics sectors, the event continues its legacy of bringing together industry leaders, innovators, and strategic decision-makers from around the world.This high-powered, one-day international exhibition will draw over 300 delegates from more than 30 countries, offering a focused environment for business growth, knowledge exchange, and strategic collaboration. The 2026 edition is designed to highlight forward-thinking technologies, high-performance products, sustainable practices, and market innovations shaping the global energy and logistics landscape.Key Exhibition Highlights• Dedicated Exhibition Booths showcasing the latest advancements in Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts, Shipping, and Logistics• Live Demonstrations of innovative technologies, sustainability-driven solutions, and operational efficiency tools• Interactive Zones where global suppliers, refiners, manufacturers, and logistics companies present their offerings• Strategic Networking Spaces crafted for impactful B2B discussions, partnership development, and cross-border collaboration• New Product Launches & Media Interactions designed to maximize visibility and amplify brand influenceSet against the iconic backdrop of Dubai Marina, the exhibition offers a thoughtfully curated experience where business intelligence, innovation, and opportunity converge. Attendees will benefit from firsthand exposure to evolving market trends, transformative technologies, and solutions that are redefining the future of energy and logistics worldwide.Why Dubai? A Global Gateway for Business, Innovation & CultureWith its world-leading infrastructure, dynamic business environment, and unmatched global connectivity, Dubai continues to rise as a central hub for the energy, logistics, and industrial sectors. Its strategic significance and forward-looking ecosystem make it the perfect destination for hosting Rex Fuels’ flagship international forum.January is also one of Dubai’s most vibrant seasons, offering delegates a rich blend of business and leisure:• Dubai Shopping Festival (DSF): A world-famous celebration of retail, entertainment, and cultural experiences• Global Village: A multicultural showcase featuring global pavilions, cuisines, performances, and artistic attractions• Gulfood Season (Pre-Conference Activities): One of the world’s largest gatherings for food & beverage innovation and global tradeFor international attendees, Dubai’s combination of business excellence and world-class cultural experiences creates an unmatched, value-driven visit.About Rex FuelsRex Fuels is a global catalyst for industry progress, committed to advancing innovation, collaboration, and knowledge exchange within the energy and logistics sectors. Through its annual conferences, exhibitions, and strategic initiatives, Rex Fuels provides world-class platforms for industry professionals to connect, engage, and thrive.With a strong focus on growth, transformation, and global engagement, Rex Fuels continues to empower organizations to lead with purpose and shape the future of the global energy landscape.

Highlights of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2025

