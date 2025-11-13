Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026

DUBAI, DUBAI, UNITED ARAB EMIRATES, November 13, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- As one of the world’s most dynamic platforms for the energy and logistics sectors, Rex Fuels continues to strengthen its position as a global leader, driving growth, innovation, and industry collaboration. With its strategic presence in Dubai, a city synonymous with progress and connectivity, Rex Fuels has built a thriving ecosystem that unites global players across Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts , Shipping, and Logistics.Setting the Stage: Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026The 18th Edition of the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 is set to open on 28th January 2026 at the iconic JW Marriott, Dubai Marina.Operating under the dynamic theme “Where Energy Meets Innovation,” this premier global gathering will once again bring together leaders from across the bitumen, petrochemicals, and logistics sectors to connect, collaborate, and shape the future of infrastructure and trade.With over 300 delegates from 30+ countries, the conference will explore critical topics defining the industry from sustainable refining and next-generation materials to digital logistics, circular economy practices, and the evolving energy trade landscape.Held in Dubai, the crossroads of global commerce, Rex Fuels 2026 will highlight how innovation and collaboration are shaping tomorrow’s energy ecosystem. The event offers unparalleled opportunities for networking, partnerships, and business expansion across the global energy and infrastructure value chain.Pioneering Excellence Across Key SectorsRex Fuels’ influence across energy and logistics is no coincidence; it’s the result of vision, purpose, and continuous innovation. Over the years, the platform has evolved into a global hub where industries that move the world, such as bitumen, petrochemicals, petroproducts, shipping, and logistics, come together to create a lasting impact.Bitumen & Petroproducts: Powering Growth Across ContinentsFrom highways in Asia to ports in Africa, Rex Fuels’ network and expertise support the bitumen and petroproducts trade that builds the very infrastructure connecting nations.With access to state-of-the-art facilities for storage, blending, and distribution, Rex Fuels helps ensure a reliable, efficient flow of products to key markets worldwide.As demand grows with global development, Rex Fuels continues to act as a bridge between producers and emerging infrastructure economies, keeping the world’s progress in motion.Petrochemicals: The Foundation of Modern LifePetrochemicals touch nearly every aspect of modern living, from transport and construction to technology and packaging.Through its ecosystem and industry partnerships, Rex Fuels is helping drive cleaner, more efficient, and sustainable practices across this vital sector.By supporting initiatives that go beyond traditional refining, Rex Fuels fosters a future where energy and innovation meet, opening new opportunities for industries and communities alike.Shipping & Logistics: Keeping the World ConnectedFew organisations understand global connectivity like Rex Fuels.Leveraging Dubai’s world-class ports and logistics infrastructure, including the renowned Jebel Ali Port, Rex Fuels helps link over 150 global destinations by sea, air, and land.With a focus on technology, automation, and sustainability, Rex Fuels ensures that goods, materials, and ideas move seamlessly across borders, keeping global commerce efficient, intelligent, and sustainable.Together, these sectors form the engine that powers Rex Fuels’ success, a testament to what happens when ambition, innovation, and collaboration come together.Rex Fuels isn’t just part of the global supply chain; it’s the force that keeps it turning, connecting people, powering industries, and driving global progress.Why Attend Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026For professionals and enterprises navigating today’s fast-evolving energy markets, the Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 is far more than a networking event; it’s a strategic opportunity to engage, evolve, and lead.Here’s why this event is unmissable:• Global Convergence: Meet over 300 delegates from 30+ countries, including key decision-makers, government officials, and industry strategists. Build partnerships that transcend borders.• Insightful Dialogues: Dive into discussions on energy transformation, sustainability frameworks, supply chain resilience, and market intelligence shaping the future of bitumen and petrochemical trade.• Innovation at the Forefront: Explore refinery optimisation, polymer-modified bitumen, sustainable additives, digital logistics, and AI-driven efficiency models.• Sustainability Focus: Learn how global leaders are aligning with carbon-neutral goals and circular economy practices, redefining the energy ecosystem for the next generation.• High-Impact Networking: From B2B meetings to strategic roundtables, the event creates an environment where ideas evolve into collaborations and collaborations turn into long-term partnerships.Rex Fuels 2026 is a gateway to new opportunities, empowering stakeholders not just to adapt to change but to lead it.Rex Fuels: The Pulse of Global ProgressAt its core, Rex Fuels represents a vision beyond trade, a commitment to building sustainable value chains that connect economies and empower industries across continents.As global energy transitions accelerate and sustainability becomes central to business strategy, Rex Fuels remains at the forefront, a beacon of collaboration, connectivity, and forward-thinking leadership.The 18th Edition of Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026 embodies this spirit, bringing together visionaries, innovators, and changemakers determined to redefine the future of energy and logistics.About Rex ConferencesRex Conferences is a leading international organizer of high-impact conferences and exhibitions focused on the energy, petrochemical, and logistics sectors. With a mission to connect ideas, industries, and innovation, Rex Conferences curates platforms that drive collaboration, knowledge exchange, and sustainable growth.Its flagship global events attract senior executives, policymakers, and industry innovators from around the world, shaping meaningful conversations and sparking transformative progress.Event: 18th Rex Fuels Global Expo & Conference 2026Products: Bitumen, Petrochemicals, Petroproducts & LogisticsDates: 28th January 2026Venue: JW Marriott, Dubai Marina, UAEWebsite: www.rexconferences.com

