CCAC again unveiled a case of bribe solicitation involving the executive chef of the food and beverage department of an integrated resort enterprise

MACAU, December 10 - The CCAC received a report indicating that the executive chef of the food and beverage department of an integrated resort enterprise was suspected of soliciting bribes in exchange for recommending others to enter the company, assisting them to pass the probation period or renewing their contracts.

After investigation by the CCAC, it came to light that the executive chef had breached his duty by, between 2023 and 2024, taking advantage of his power derived from his position and the chances of recruitment, probation period of employees and job appraisal relevant to renewal of contracts of employees repeatedly to solicit advantages such as cash or gifts from his fellow countrymen and subordinates explicitly or implicitly as kickback for recommending them to enter the company successfully and for renewing their contracts.

The executive chef was suspected of committing the crime of passive bribery in the private sector under the law of Prevention and Suppression of Bribery in the Private Sector, while four other employees were suspected of committing the crime of active bribery. The case has been referred to the Public Prosecutions Office for follow-up.

The CCAC pointed out that similar cases involving industry misconduct have been repeatedly uncovered in recent years, and society should take them seriously. These cases not only involve employment rights but also affect the fair and clean business environment of Macao. The CCAC again appeals to the public to uphold integrity and abide by the law and not to defy the law for illicit gains. Employees of private organisations who encounter bribe soliciting or other illegal activities should not give in but report them to the CCAC immediately.