Statistics on electronic payment transaction value – restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade for October 2025

MACAU, December 10 - Information from the Statistics and Census Service (DSEC) indicated that, on account of the National Day holidays, the electronic payment transaction values (hereinafter referred to as transaction values) for restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade in October 2025 grew by 12.0% and 27.0% month-on-month, and increased by 2.4% and 0.6% year-on-year, respectively.

Changes in Transaction Values for Restaurants & Similar Establishments

In October 2025, the transaction value for restaurants & similar establishments totalled MOP1.16 billion, up by 12.0% month-on-month and 2.4% year-on-year. For the first ten months of 2025, the transaction value went up by 2.2% year-on-year to MOP11.26 billion.

All types of restaurants & similar establishments posted month-on-month growth in transaction values in October, with Western Restaurants and Chinese Restaurants recording respective rise of 25.3% and 20.7%. In comparison with October last year, transaction values for various types of restaurants & similar establishments also increased. The transaction values for Fast-food Restaurants and Western Restaurants rose by 13.5% and 7.3% respectively.

Changes in Transaction Values for Retail Trade

The transaction value for retail trade totalled MOP4.69 billion in October 2025, up by 27.0% month-on-month and 0.6% year-on-year. For the first ten months, the transaction value amounted to MOP41.97 billion, with the year-on-year decline continuing to narrow to 5.8%.

Compared to September, major retail activities generally recorded month-on-month increase in transaction values in October, with the transaction value for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers rising markedly by 51.6%. The transaction values for Adults’ Clothing Retailers, Leather Goods Retailers and Footwear Retailers grew by 44.0%, 39.8% and 26.2% respectively, whereas the transaction value for Supermarkets fell by 6.4%. When compared with October last year, the transaction value for Watches, Clocks & Jewellery Retailers increased by 10.4%, while that for Department Stores went down by 11.8%.

“Statistics on Electronic Payment Transaction Value for Restaurants & Similar Establishments and Retail Trade” are compiled using data from major merchant acquirersnote in the Macao Special Administrative Region (Macao SAR), together with information from DSEC. Electronic payment transaction values accounted for about 70% to 80% of the receipts of restaurants & similar establishments and retail trade. The statistics do not include cash transactions, and therefore quarterly and annual data of the two industries should be taken into account when evaluating their overall business performance.

Note: Major merchant acquirers accounted for about 95% of the total electronic payment transaction value in the Macao SAR.