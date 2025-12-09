Minister Fajon on International human rights day: Accountability for violations is essential

SLOVENIA, December 9 - She added that Slovenia advocates the independence of international mechanisms for monitoring the implementation of human rights and emphasises the need for accountability for human rights violations. Slovenian foreign policy priorities include the rights of women, children, the elderly and minorities, as well as human rights, the environment and human rights education.

“We can look back on our journey with both pride and concern. We can be proud that since the proclamation of the International Human Rights Day the international community has established important international legal frameworks for the rights people enjoy today. However, we must be concerned about the many cases of gross human rights violations and abuses. In many places, human rights are not sufficiently respected, protected or fulfilled despite being the basic duty of states,” the Slovenian foreign minister pointed out.

In 2025, as a member of the UN Security Council, Slovenia consistently advocated for the respect for international human rights law and supported efforts to achieve a just, sustainable and inclusive peace around the world. It pursued a human rights-based approach, including in the context of international development cooperation and humanitarian aid, with the aim of ensuring prosperity and human dignity, while respecting the universality of human rights and the principle of non-discrimination.

On 1 January 2026, Slovenia will begin its third three-year term as a member of the Human Rights Council. During this period, Slovenia will strive to justify the trust of the 176 countries that supported its election to this central UN body for the protection and promotion of human rights.

Security, access to clean and drinking water, gender equality, healthcare, adequate and safe housing, access to education and decent work are just some of the basic human rights that Slovenia supports also through projects and contributions in partner countries. Furthermore, for 20 years, Slovenia has been contributing to educating children about their rights as set out in the UN Convention on the Rights of the Child through the implementation of the ‘Our Rights’ project.

In January 2025, Slovenia successfully underwent the regular Universal Periodic Review in Geneva. Another significant accomplishment is the third Action Plan of the Republic of Slovenia for Women, Peace and Security in October, adopted this October. The plan reaffirms Slovenia’s commitment to the inclusion of women and gender perspectives in all initiatives aimed at promoting peace and security. Also in October, Slovenia hosted a visit by the UN High Commissioner for Human Rights Volker Türk, who held meetings at the highest level, consolidating the excellent cooperation that Slovenia had already established with his predecessors in this prominent position. Through financial contributions, Slovenia supports the work of the Office of the High Commissioner for Human Rights, which also serves as the secretariat for the UN Human Rights Council.