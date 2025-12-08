Minister Fajon in New York: On the Security Council, Slovenia acts without double standards, and the world appreciates it

SLOVENIA, December 8 - “For decades, the OSCE has embodied a comprehensive approach to security. An approach, which acknowledges that peace is more than the absence of war. An approach, which recognises that true peace requires respect for human rights, democratic governance, media freedom, economic cooperation and environmental responsibility,” emphasised Minister Fajon.

She added that violations of these principles are unfortunately becoming increasingly common today. “Every day, we witness Russia's attacks on Ukraine, which violate the fundamental principles that we committed to respecting half a century ago. This threatens the very foundation of the European security architecture.”

In her address, Minister Fajon warned that those responsible for war crimes must be punished, and stressed the importance of maintaining dialogue, even in the most difficult geopolitical circumstances: “Sometimes, maintaining dialogue is extremely difficult, but that is precisely why it is all the more important, as it prevents further escalation of tensions.”

She also thanked Finnish Foreign Minister Elina Valtonen for her successful role as Chairperson-in-Office of the OSCE in the year that marked the 50th anniversary of the Helsinki Final Act. After the meeting, the two ministers held bilateral talks to exchange views on key security challenges.