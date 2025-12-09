Prime Minister Golob in Zasavje: "Profits to the employees!"

SLOVENIA, December 9 - The government is making great efforts to maintain economic activity in the region. At today's session, the government adopted the Employee Participation in Profit Sharing Draft Act.

Prime Minister Golob visited Dewesoft, one of the most successful companies in Slovenia. He was accompanied by the Minister of the Economy, Tourism and Sport, Matjaž Han, and the Minister of Finance, Klemen Boštjančič. They first visited the company GEOSONDE and the SOS School (SOS Šola), where they use innovative teaching aids to promote understanding of the basics of mathematics even among the youngest children in the first three levels of primary education. Using new learning methods and locally developed teaching materials focused on the theory of children's cognitive development, they conduct mathematics workshops that will continue to provide equal opportunities for children who need further material explanation.

This was followed by a tour of Katapult, a business incubator i.e. support environment that, with its infrastructure, knowledge and services, as well as Dewesoft's testing laboratories and production lines, helps entrepreneurs fulfil their dreams and focus on the essence of their business. They were also shown a presentation of the City of Acrobats (Mesto Akrobatov), a technology park that is "a paradise for engineers, a paradise for those who want to change the world."

After touring the company, the Prime Minister made a statement to the public. In his introduction, the Prime Minister said that today, after a few words from the mayor of Hrastnik, the government held its first session in Zasavje. "I am very pleased to say that we could not have chosen a better place, a better region, and a better company for this visit to introduce the Employee Participation in Profit Sharing Draft Act. The act was approved at today’s session,” said the Prime Minister, adding that the act will now go into parliamentary procedure.

Prime Minister Golob emphasised that the purpose of this act is to reduce the burden on profits that companies will allocate to employees in the form of money, shares or ownership interests. He added that in this way, companies also strengthen employee loyalty.

"With this act, along with the other two acts (the Employees' Ownership Co-operatives Act and the Mandatory Christmas Bonus Act), we are trying to round out the entire area, starting with universal rights such as the Christmas bonus," said the Prime Minister. He added that they are trying to transform the capitalist environment, which is sometimes very harsh, and where the owner has the first and last word, into how they operate at Dewesoft. "Dewesoft has been an inspiration to us in many ways," the Prime Minister pointed out, adding that it can also act as an inspiration to other companies. "Everyone will then decide for themselves which path suits them best. I believe that by bringing employees and management closer together in achieving common goals, companies can also create even better results. And last but not least, as we saw today in Zasavje, also give back more to the local community," said Prime Minister Golob.

Minister of the Economy, Tourism and Sports Matjaž Han expressed satisfaction in the government’s approval of the act after two years of coordination. "I would like to thank both the unions and the business people who participated in this endeavour, and of course all the ministries. It is crucial that we make the existing, but dormant, act which talks about employee participation in profit sharing more viable," said Minister Han.

Jure Knez, the majority owner of Dewesoft, in his statement emphasised constructive dialogue. "It is very important for Slovenia to, in the future, create a competitive environment," said Knez. "If we want Slovenia to progress, we must also create respect and trust in policies and create a constructive dialogue, including with regard to this act, which is definitely good," he said.