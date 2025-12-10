SGS Opens First Comprehensive Toy Testing Laboratory in Cambodia

SGS's new lab in Phnom Penh provides the first full physical and chemical testing service for plush and costume toys in Cambodia

BAAR, SWITZERLAND, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- SGS, the world’s leading testing, inspection and certification company, is delighted to announce the opening of a new testing laboratory in Phnom Penh. The new facility, which will provide the first full physical and chemical testing service for plush and costume toys in Cambodia, is now open for applications.Cambodia is becoming increasingly popular as a toy manufacturing base, and with international buyers also looking to source suppliers there, SGS has been quick to meet the needs of clients seeking trusted testing in an accessible location.The laboratory will offer an extensive scope of testing services, including:• Physical: mechanical, physical property and flammability testing• Chemical: total and soluble heavy metals, bisphenol A (BPA), flame retardants, formamide, phenol and migration of certain elements (including 19 toxic elements)With ISO/IEC 17025 and CPSC-approved services anticipated soon, and EN-71 and ASTM F963 accreditation already in place, the new laboratory will be accepting applications in December 2025. These capabilities provide toy testing against major EU and US regulatory requirements in the capital city for the first time.Sivakumar Balasubramaniam, Laboratory Manager, Cambodia, SGS, said: “This new laboratory will provide a much-needed service for plush and costume toy suppliers and buyers both locally and around the world, and we now look forward to welcoming testing applications.”Enabling businesses to place their products quickly and compliantly on the market is a crucial step for successful commerce. With this complete provision of convenient and cost-effective testing in Phnom Penh, SGS has ensured key support for manufacturers and suppliers in their regulatory journeysAbout SGSSGS is the world’s leading Testing, Inspection and Certification company. We operate a network of over 2,500 laboratories and business facilities across 115 countries, supported by a team of 99,500 dedicated professionals. With over 145 years of service excellence, we combine the precision and accuracy that define Swiss companies to help organizations achieve the highest standards of quality, compliance and sustainability.Our brand promise – when you need to be sure – underscores our commitment to trust, integrity and reliability, enabling businesses to thrive with confidence. We proudly deliver our expert services through the SGS name and trusted specialized brands, including Brightsight, Bluesign, Maine Pointe and Nutrasource.SGS is publicly traded on the SIX Swiss Exchange under the ticker symbol SGSN (ISIN CH1256740924, Reuters SGSN.S, Bloomberg SGSN:SW).

