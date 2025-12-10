Distinguished Directors and Special Guests Join Closing Weekend of the African Diaspora International Film Festival

Still from closing night film "Fanon" directed by Jean-Claude Barny Still from "Sugar Island" by Johanné Gómez Terrero Still from "Meta Takes One" by John Dierre & Ryan Dutter ADIFF New York screens from November 28 - December 14, 2025 "Almacita" by Felix de Rooy

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The African Diaspora International Film Festival ( ADIFF ), New York’s longest-running showcase dedicated to global stories spotlighting the human experience of people of color, proudly welcomes an exciting slate of filmmakers and creators for its Closing Weekend events. As the festival enters its final days, audiences can look forward to powerful screenings, insightful conversations, and talent whose work challenges convention, expands representation, and deepens our understanding of the human experience of people of color.This weekend’s attending talent includes:- Jean-Claude Barny — Director of "Fanon" (2024), a compelling and visually arresting portrait of revolutionary philosopher Frantz Fanon. Barny brings a fresh and provocative lens to Fanon’s legacy, bridging history, activism, and contemporary struggles for liberation.- Johanné Gómez Terrero — Director of "Sugar Island", a gripping and lyrical documentary exploring race, labor, and cultural identity at the Dominican–Haitian border. Terrero’s presence offers a vital opportunity to delve deeper into the region’s histories and its modern-day complexities.- Hester Jonkhout — Director of "Nomad in No Man’s Land", an intimate, poetic documentary about celebrated Caribbean artist and filmmaker Félix de Rooy. A pioneer in the Dutch Kingdom for his bold expression of queer and Caribbean identity, De Rooy’s work challenged colonial notions of race and culture.- Gabri Christa— Director of "Kasita", a narrative short about young Luna, who tries to shelter her rescued dog inside one of the island’s tiny, stark “slave huts”—structures once used by the enslaved who worked in the nearby salt mines. Luna’s decision triggers a powerful spiritual awakening that forces her to confront Bonaire’s haunting colonial past.- John Dierre & Ryan Dutter— Co-directors of "Meta Take 1", a stark, black-and-white psycho-thriller set over one chaotic night in Atlanta. The film follows a young director whose obsessive drive to finish his “masterpiece” spirals into violence, unraveling into a brutal commentary on artistic ego, independent filmmaking, and the cost of creation at all costs.This week, the festival is proud to welcome esteemed panelists to join ADIFF for the closing programs: Cinema and Censorship program:- Tanya Katerí Hernández — Archibald R. Murray Professor of Law, Fordham University- Sheron Hamilton-Pearson — Founder, Black British Neworkers Group- Reinaldo Barroso-Spech Ed.D. — Director of ADIFFSpotlight on Caribbean Cinema - Félix de Rooy:- Tessa Boerman – Director of Félix de Rooy: Nomad in a No Man’s World- Gabi Kühn – Curaçaoan artist and close friend of Félix de Rooy- Guillaume Robillart – Director of FEMI Film Festival (Guadeloupe) and expert in Caribbean cinema (moderator)As ADIFF concludes its 2025 edition, the festival continues to uplift urgent global stories at a moment when audiences are calling for more diverse, authentic, and international perspectives. With award-winning directors, rising innovators, and films spanning over 30 countries, ADIFF remains one of New York City’s most distinctive cultural events.Press will have access to:• Red carpet + photo opportunities• Post-screening Q&As with filmmakers• Community discussions• Closing night events and international premieresFESTIVAL DETAILSDates: Nov 28 – Dec 14, 2025Screenings: Cinema Village, Teachers CollegeFull Schedule & Tickets: NYADIFF.orgPRESS RSVP & INTERVIEW REQUESTS:Nina HayOutreach & Marketing, ArtMattan Films / ADIFFoutreach@nyadiff.org | (347) 233-1053

