Award-Winning UK Drama 'Brides' Screens at ADIFF 2025

"Brides", directed by Nadia Fall Still from "Ties", directed by Tassia Quirino Still from "Brides", directed by Nadia Fall "Ties" poster

Straight from the UK and Sundance, "Brides" by Nadia Fall is now touring the USA with its next stop at ADIFF NEW YORK

Together, "Brides" and "Ties" create a compelling ADIFF program on womanhood, race, and difference in today’s UK — a timely reflection on discrimination, resilience, and the search for respect.” — ADIFF New YORK

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 4, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Straight from the UK and Sundance, "Brides" by Nadia Fall is now touring the USA with its next stop at ADIFF. Since its world premiere in early 2025 at Sundance, the film has been collecting major awards and critical accolades. The Munich Film Festival awarded "Brides" the prestigious Fritz Gerlich Prize for its contribution to human rights and antiracism through cinema, the Sarajevo Film Festival honored it with the TeenArena Jury Award for Best Feature Film, and at the Mosaic International Film Festival in Canada, the film won Best Director and Best Ensemble Cast."Brides" also received multiple nominations at the British Independent Film Awards, confirming its status as one of the year’s most important new films."Brides" tells the story of two young Muslim girls, Doe and Muna, who face daily harassment, hostility, and rejection in the UK. They are British, but they are treated as outsiders. Seeking safety, dignity, and the possibility of being fully seen, they set off on a journey that reshapes their understanding of home, belonging, and self-worth.The feature is screened with the short film "Ties" by Tassia Quirino. This documentary follows three Black women in London who grapple with questions of identity, belonging, and emotional visibility. Through intimate storytelling, the film explores what it means to feel seen, at home, and connected in a city where they are often made to feel invisible.Together, "Brides" and "Ties" create a compelling ADIFF program on womanhood, race, and difference in today’s UK — a timely reflection on discrimination, resilience, and the search for respect.The Brides + Ties double bill will screen twice during ADIFF 2025:• Sunday, December 7 at 6:40 PM at Cinema Village• Sunday, December 14 at 1:00 PM at Teachers College, Cowin CenterFor more information about the African Diaspora International Film Festival, please visit nyadiff.org "Brides" is distributed in North America by ArtMattan Films ABOUT ADIFFFounded in Harlem in 1993, ADIFF is a minority-led, non-profit arts organization dedicated to promoting cultural understanding through films representing the human experience of people of color across Africa, the Caribbean, Latin America, Europe, the United States, and beyond.FESTIVAL SUPPORTERSThe 33rd Annual New York ADIFF is made possible with support from ArtMattan Films, NYSCA, The Harlem Community Development Corporation, The New York City Council for the Arts, West Harlem Development Corporation, UMEZ, the Office of Community Affairs at Teachers College, Columbia University, the Netherlands Consulate General, the Québec Government Office in New York, and the George Clement Bond Center for African Education at Teachers College, Columbia University.

"Brides" Trailer

