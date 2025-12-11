DXRACER announces 2025 Christmas Promotion

Christmas Sale Poster

WHITMORE LAKE, MI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- This Christmas season, DXRACER—a pioneer in ergonomic gaming chair—has launched its 2025 Christmas promotion, offering savings for gamers and professionals across its range of gaming chair sale. Running from December 11 to 25, the limited-time initiative features price reductions of up to 40% on selected best-selling gaming chairs, combining ergonomic comfort, design, and support at adjusted price points.

Featured Offerings: Curated Selections for Diverse Needs

Whether for competitive esports athletes, content creators, or remote professionals, DXRACER’s Christmas promotion includes discounted rates on popular chair series—engineered to support extended periods of gaming, streaming, or work:

Formula Series: 40% Price Reduction

Known for its precision-engineered construction, the Formula Series includes a Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, Pressure Relief Lumbar Support, and Winged Seat Base. Key models are available at 269 (original price: 449), representing a 40% reduction.

Drifting Series: 36% Price Reduction

Recognized for its dynamic design, the Drifting Series features a Winged Seat Cushion, Cooling Gel Foam Headrest, and Curved Lumbar Pillow. Core models are priced at 309 (original price: 489), a 36% discount. IP collaboration editions are also included:Black Desert & Metaphor: ReFantazio Co-branded Models: Up to 30% price reduction, integrating game-inspired design elements with DXRACER’s ergonomic features.

Craft Series: 30% Price Reduction

Designed for brand loyalists, the Craft Series combines breathable mesh fabric and 4D adjustable armrests with thematic game designs. Core models are now available at 419 (original price: 599). Limited-edition collaborations include Guild Wars 2 & Bananya Cat: Up to 30% price reduction, featuring custom color schemes and embroidered logos.

Blade Series: 20% Price Reduction

Engineered for space-efficient setups while maintaining support, the Blade Series includes a streamlined steel frame, lumbar memory foam, and scratch-resistant upholstery. Priced at 389 (original price: 489)—a 20% reduction—the series is suited for home offices and compact gaming spaces.

Martian Series: 17% Price Reduction

DXRACER’s flagship Martian Series, crafted with ultra-soft microfiber leather and a 135° recline mechanism, is available at 659 (original price: 799). The series features an electric adjustable backrest and 4D electric lumbar support, designed for long-term comfort.

Gaming Desk: 11% Price Reduction

Complementing seating options, DXRACER’s ergonomic gaming desk offers precise height adjustments and an intelligent backlit control panel. Priced at 619 (original price: 699), a 11% reduction.

Promotion Timeline: December 11–25

The Christmas promotion will be available through December 25. Customers can explore the full range at [https://www.dxracer.com/collections/promotions] or purchase via authorized retailers to access the adjusted pricing.

About DXRACER

DXRACER is a global provider of ergonomic gaming and office seating, trusted by esports teams, content creators, and professionals worldwide. With a focus on innovation, durability, and user-centric design, DXRACER delivers comfort for work and play, integrating technology with functional aesthetics to meet the needs of modern users.

