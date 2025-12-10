NEBRASKA, December 10 - CONTACT:

Laura Strimple, (402) 580-9495

Gov. Pillen Comments on MS-13 Gang Leader, Illegal Alien Arrest in Grand Island

LINCOLN, NE – Governor Jim Pillen, a staunch defender of border security, released the following statement after the Department of Justice announced the arrest of a Gerson Emir Cuadra Soto, a leader of the terroristic MS-13 gang and Honduran assassin, living illegally in Grand Island.

“Joe Biden’s immigration policies failed the American people — and continues to put innocent Nebraskans directly in danger,” said Gov. Pillen. “Cuadra Soto, a leader of the terrorist MS-13 gang and Honduran assassin, entered the United States illegally in 2022 under Biden’s watch — eventually obtaining a California driver’s license before establishing a residence in Grand Island.

Here’s the simple truth: Weak borders put our families at risk. Thankfully, under conservative Republican leadership, our border has never been more secure. I’m proud to partner with President Trump and his team of border security hawks, including Border Czar Tom Homan and Secretary Kristi Noem as their teams track down these criminal illegal aliens and make them pay for their crimes.”

Earlier this year, Gov. Pillen partnered with the Department of Homeland Security (DHS) to utilize the Work Ethic Camp (WEC) in McCook as a federal detention center for U.S. Immigration and Customs Enforcement (ICE).

“This is yet another frustrating case of exactly why the ICE detention facility in McCook is absolutely critical to keeping Nebraskans safe,” concluded Gov. Pillen.

Last month, Gov. Pillen returned to the southern border to receive an update on the progress being made and to serve Thanksgiving meals to service members. It was the Governor’s fourth trip to the border, having previously deployed members of the Nebraska National Guard and Nebraska State Patrol to aid Operation Lone Star multiple times.