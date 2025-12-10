Aluminium Scrap Market to hit US$160.00 billion by 2032, North America led 21% of global market share.

The Aluminium Scrap Market is growing rapidly, driven by rising recycling demand, cost savings, and sustainability goals across automotive,construction industry

Aluminium scrap is becoming a strategic resource as manufacturers shift to circular economy models. Its recycling efficiency, reduced carbon footprint, and cost advantages will make scrap.” — DataM Intelligence

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global Aluminium scrap market reached US$110.35 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$160.00 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 4.84% during the forecast period 2025-2032. This growth can be attributed to the rising demand for sustainable and energy-efficient materials, as recycling aluminium consumes significantly less energy than primary production. Additionally, increasing industrialization, stringent environmental regulations, and the adoption of circular economy practices are driving the expansion of aluminium scrap recycling globally.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/aluminium-scrap-market?pratik Key Industry Development-→ October 2025: The Aluminum Association called for scrap export restrictions through a policy paper, highlighting aluminum scrap's role as a strategic resource supporting over 500,000 jobs and sustainability goals amid shifting trade dynamics.​→ August 2025: Fayette County, Georgia, introduced a permanent aluminum can recycling trailer at McCurry Park to boost resident recycling and support the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation, enhancing local scrap collection efforts.​→ July 2025: Aluminz Corporation secured a 155-acre site in Mount Pleasant, Texas, for the nation's first zero-landfill aluminum tolling facility, focusing on full material recovery to advance sustainable production benchmarks.​→ May 2025: Nippon Light Metal acquired a 20% stake in Indian recycler CMR Eco Aluminum, enabling imports of recycled aluminum to bolster domestic supply chains amid high scrap demand in automotive and electronics sectors.​→ August 2025: Japan saw a 32.7% year-on-year increase in scrap aluminum exports, primarily to China, reflecting strong global demand pressures on domestic availability despite circular economy initiatives.​→ November 2025: Aluminum secondary alloy prices rose for the fifth consecutive month with 7-15 yen/kg hikes in negotiations, driven by prolonged scrap shortages, elevated LME prices, and yen weakness pushing costs higherRecent M&A :-→ Nupur Recycling acquired Tycod Autotech for USD 2.7 million in an all-cash deal (September 30, 2025).​Nupur Recycling Ltd., a New Delhi-based metal scrap processor, acquired Tycod Autotech Pvt. Ltd., a Haryana manufacturer of high-pressure die-cast aluminum alloy components for automotive use, to vertically integrate from scrap recycling into precision parts production. The deal supports Nupur's strategy to modernize Tycod's 90,000 sq ft facility with advanced die-casting and CNC equipment, targeting OEMs like Tata Motors, while ramping aluminum ingot supply from 100 to 300 tonnes monthly by FY 2026-27. This acquisition enhances value capture in the aluminum scrap value chain amid rising demand for recycled alloys in automotive applications.​→ Southeast Recycling Group acquired Sisk Scrap Recycling, expanding nonferrous scrap processing (August 25, 2025).​Dallas, North Carolina-based Southeast Recycling Group (SRG) agreed to acquire Sisk Scrap Recycling's operations in Duncan and Gaffney, South Carolina, with closure expected in late September 2025, boosting SRG's network to five locations along the I-85 corridor. The deal adds capacity for over 75,000 tons of annual nonferrous scrap processing, including aluminum, alongside 175,000 tons of ferrous, while retaining Sisk's family leadership including Travis Knight. Terms and conditions apply.→ Specialized Focus on Emerging Markets: DataM differentiates itself by delivering in-depth, specialized insights specifically for emerging markets, rather than offering generalized geographic overviews. This approach equips our clients with a nuanced understanding and actionable intelligence that are essential for navigating and succeeding in high-growth regions."Secure your 30% year-end discount - get this report before the offer expires." https://www.datamintelligence.com/buy-now-page?report=aluminium-scrap-market?pratik ((Purchase 2 or more Repots and get 50% Discount)Market Segmentation-→ By Type of ScrapThe Pure Aluminium Scrap segment leads the aluminium scrap market with an estimated market size of approximately USD 44.4 billion , capturing around 40% market share due to its high purity levels ideal for premium remelting applications in industries requiring minimal impurities. This segment benefits from strong demand in sectors like aerospace and electronics where quality consistency is paramount. Its growth is driven by advancements in sorting technologies that enhance recovery rates from high-value sources.Mixed Aluminium Scrap holds a market size of about USD 27.6 billion, representing roughly 25% of the total market, as it serves as a cost-effective input for secondary smelters despite requiring additional processing. This category appeals to construction and packaging end-users tolerant of alloy variations. Market expansion here stems from rising scrap collection efficiencies amid global sustainability pushes.​Extrusion Scrap accounts for USD 22.1 billion in market size, or about 20% share, fueled by abundant supply from aluminum profile manufacturing waste used in building and automotive frames. Its recyclability supports circular economy goals with low contamination risks. Demand remains steady with infrastructure booms in Asia-Pacific regions.​The Casting Scrap segment dominates with a significant USD 16.4 billion market size, holding over 15% share, primarily from foundry returns in automotive and machinery production. Its versatility in producing ingots and slabs underpins widespread industrial adoption. Growth projections highlight its role in energy-efficient recycling pathways.​→ By Source of ScrapPost-Consumer Scrap commands a market size of USD 55.2 billion, securing about 50% market share as it originates from end-of-life products like beverage cans and vehicles, aligning with circular economy mandates. Collection networks have expanded globally, boosting availability for high-volume recyclers. Regulatory incentives further propel its prominence in sustainable supply chains.​Post-Industrial Scrap represents USD 33.2 billion, or 30% share, derived from manufacturing trimmings and rejects, offering consistent quality for immediate remelt. This source minimizes transportation costs and supports just-in-time production in automotive and construction. Efficiency gains in factory recycling programs drive its steady uptake.​New Scrap, valued at USD 22.1 billion with 20% market share, includes prompt industrial returns like turnings from machining processes, prized for purity in alloy-specific applications. It benefits from proximity to smelters, reducing logistics overheads. Technological sorting innovations enhance its economic viabilityRegional insights:-• North America - 21% share: Strong collection & preprocessing infrastructure, large end-use demand from automotive, aerospace and packaging, and well-developed secondary smelting capacity. North America is also a major exporter of mixed and obsolete scrap (notably to APAC processors), while corporate sustainability targets and extended producer responsibility (EPR) rules are increasing domestic circular-economy investments.• Asia-Pacific - 42% share: The largest regional share driven by massive downstream demand (automotive, construction, packaging), large secondary smelting and remelting capacity in China, South Korea, Taiwan and Southeast Asia, and continued imports of high-value Western scrap for remelting. Rapid industrialization and infrastructure spending keep APAC the growth engine for scrap volumes and processing.• Europe - 26% share: A mature recycling market with strong regulatory pressure to decarbonize industry and raise scrap-to-metal recycling rates. Europe generates large domestic volumes but is facing policy shifts (monitoring/restrictions on scrap exports and industry calls for export levies), which could tighten domestic availability and spur further investment in local processing capacity.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/aluminium-scrap-market?pratik Competitive Landscape→ The competitive landscape of the aluminium scrap sector is characterized by a mix of established recycling firms, regional processors, and emerging players, all vying to capture market share through innovation and efficiency→ Key players include Novelis Inc., Constellium SE, Hydro Aluminium, UACJ Corporation, Alcoa Corporation, Gränges AB, Kaiser Aluminum, AMAG Austria Metall AG, Zhongwang Group, China Hongqiao Group→ Companies focus on enhancing collection networks, upgrading remelting and sorting technologies, and improving product quality to meet industrial demand. Strategic partnerships and investments in advanced recycling facilities help firms expand capacities and optimise supply chains.Key Developments→ In August 2025, Fayette County, Georgia, introduced a permanent aluminium can recycling trailer at McCurry Park to encourage residents and local staff to recycle while supporting the Georgia Firefighters Burn Foundation.→ In May 2025, the Indian government introduced a national portal for recycling non-ferrous metals, including aluminium, to enhance sustainability and reduce dependence on imported raw materials.Conclusion:-The Aluminium Scrap Market continues to expand as industries prioritize recycling, cost efficiency, and sustainability. Rising demand from automotive, construction, and packaging sectors, coupled with strong circular economy initiatives, is accelerating market growth. 