Scrap Iron Magnetic Suction Machine Market to hit US$2.66 billion by 2032, Asia Pacific led 44.6% of global market share

AUSTIN, TX, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- The global scrap iron magnetic suction machine market reached US$1.53 billion in 2024 and is expected to reach US$2.66 billion by 2032, growing at a CAGR of 7.2% during 2025-2032.This growth is driven by the rising demand for efficient scrap handling across industrial, construction, and recycling sectors, which improves operational efficiency and safety. Strong industrial expansion, government initiatives, and technological innovations in high-capacity magnetic suction systems, automated lifting solutions, and durable industrial magnets are making scrap processing more effective, driving the market toward sustainable and optimized material reuse globally.Download your exclusive sample report today: (corporate email gets priority access): https://www.datamintelligence.com/download-sample/scrap-iron-magnetic-suction-machine-market Key Industry Development-→ October 2025: Development: The U.S. scrap metal market continued steady growth, supported by extensive recycling operations and strong construction activity, driving demand for advanced magnetic handling solutions to improve operational safety and efficiency.→ September 2025: Development: North America was identified as the fastest-growing region for the scrap iron magnetic suction machine market, driven by strategic investments in automation and high-capacity magnetic systems across industrial sectors.→ January 2025: Product Launch: Eriez Manufacturing Co. achieved a significant milestone by deploying 10 high-capacity scrap iron magnetic suction machines across major industrial and recycling facilities in North America. These deployments enhance operational efficiency and material throughput for large-scale scrap processing.→ November 2025: Product Launch: The product PAOCK SSPOWER SMGC-01 Super Magnetic Cleaner, a hand-operated magnetic cleaner with an easy "one-touch off" function and casters for floor cleaning, became available through online retailers in Japan. It is designed for efficiently cleaning scattered metal chips like screws and bolts.→ September 2025: Development: Japan, as part of the leading Asia-Pacific region, continued to drive the adoption of advanced scrap handling solutions due to rapid industrialization and infrastructure development projects. Recent M&A updates:-→ In March 2025, Eriez Manufacturing Company announced the acquisition of Southern Magnetics a move designed to expand Eriez's footprint in scrap-separation and magnetic-handling equipment manufacturing and distribution globally.→ In April 2025, Bunting Magnetics Co. entered a strategic partnership with Magswitch Technology to co-develop energy-efficient magnetic separation modules strengthening their offerings for scrap/pure-steel recycling operations and enhancing their competitiveness in the scrap-handling magnets segment.→ In June 2025, Goudsmit Magnetic Systems announced a strategic collaboration with Zhongke Electric to jointly develop high-efficiency scrap-handling magnet systems for automated recycling lines signaling consolidation and technology-sharing in the magnet-separator / scrap processing space. Market Segment Analysis→ By Product Type (Shortened)• Circular electromagnets (32%, US$0.49B):Dominate due to strong use in scrap yards and steel mills, offering high lifting capacity, durability, and wide adoption in Asia-Pacific and North America.• Rectangular electromagnets (23%, US$0.35B):Preferred for plates and irregular scrap, widely used in construction, fabrication, and demolition for efficient stacking and loading.• Permanent magnets (18%, US$0.27B):Used in small yards and mobile equipment for low-energy, simple operations, though limited by lower controllability.• Electro-permanent magnets (27%, US$0.41B):Growing fast due to energy savings, safety, and precise control, ideal for automated yards and high-capacity foundries.→ By Application (Shortened)• Lifting & handling (46%, US$0.70B):Main use-case on cranes and excavators; driven by steel output, construction growth, and automation for safer, faster operations.• Sorting & separation (24%, US$0.37B):Used in MSW and C&D waste lines to boost ferrous recovery and support circular-economy and landfill-reduction goals.• Scrap yard cleaning (17%, US$0.26B):Adopted to remove loose debris and recover spilled scrap, driven by safety, efficiency, and metal-recovery incentives.• Other applications (13%, US$0.20B):Includes shipyards, rail, maintenance, and temporary sites, with adoption led by OEM custom solutions and rental fleets.Regional insights:-• Asia-Pacific - 44.6% - Largest regional share. APAC is the main demand centre thanks to China and India's large steel, recycling and construction sectors, rapid industrialization, growing scrap-metal processing capacity and increasing investment in automated scrap-handling lines (high adoption of magnetic suction / lifting machines and value-added alloy processing).• North America - 22.3% - Second largest. The U.S. and Canada drive demand through advanced scrap-recycling infrastructure, automotive/lightweighting applications and industrial remanufacturing; growth is supported by retrofit projects at steel mills and adoption of higher-efficiency magnetic systems.• Europe - 18.7% - Mature market with steady demand. Europe's share reflects an established recycling industry, regulatory emphasis on circularity and investments in in-region processing (increasing focus on on-shoring remelting and magnet/material recycling). Demand is steady for equipment that improves separation efficiency and reduces downstream contamination.Get Customization in the report as per your requirements: https://www.datamintelligence.com/customize/scrap-iron-magnetic-suction-machine-market Competitive Landscape:-→ The global scrap iron magnetic suction machine market is dominated by a mix of leading innovators and specialized product-type players. Bunting Magnetics Co., Dings Company Magnetic Group, and Eriez Manufacturing Co. are at the forefront, collectively holding a significant share, leveraging expertise in high-capacity magnetic suction systems, automated lifting solutions, and industrial magnets.A second tier, including Goudsmit Magnetics, Industrial Magnets, Inc. (IMI), and Kanetec Co., Ltd., focuses on regional and sector-specific solutions, particularly in Europe and Asia-Pacific, and is steadily expanding its global footprint through product innovation and specialized service offerings.The rest of the market is more fragmented, with companies like Liebherr Group, Metso Corporation, SGM Magnetics Corp., and Walker Magnetics offering niche solutions in custom magnetic handling systems, scrap processing, and industrial applications.Key Developments→ January 2025 - Eriez Manufacturing Co. achieved a significant milestone by deploying 10 high-capacity scrap iron magnetic suction machines across major industrial and recycling facilities in North America, enhancing operational efficiency and throughput.Conclusion:-The scrap iron magnetic suction machine market is expanding steadily, driven by rising scrap recycling, automation in material handling, and increasing steel production. Growing adoption in scrap yards, C&D waste facilities, and industrial operations supports long-term demand. Energy-efficient electro-permanent magnets and advanced automated systems are shaping the next phase of market growth.

