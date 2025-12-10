Composite Energy Technologies Selected for NATO DIANA 2026 Challenge Program

CET selected for NATO DIANA 2026 to mature HADALUS XL-AUV for scalable deployment, testing, and defense mission readiness

BRISTOL, RI, UNITED STATES, December 10, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composite Energy Technologies (CET), a leader in low cost composite undersea systems, today announced that it has been selected to join the NATO Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) 2026 Challenge Program Cohort.DIANA’s Challenge Program is NATO’s flagship innovation initiative designed to accelerate the adoption of dual-use technologies that address critical defense and security challenges across the Alliance. Companies selected for the 2026 cohort will gain access to a transatlantic network of accelerator sites, test centers, mentors, and end-users to refine their technologies and speed adoption.CET’s participation will focus on HADALUS, an Extra-Large Autonomous Undersea Vehicle (XL-AUV) designed for mass production, containerized global shipment, and rapid assembly at the point of need. The platform leverages novel low-cost composite hull structures and proprietary deep-water battery systems to achieve long-range, high-payload operations at significantly lower cost than all other XL-AUVs currently available.“Being selected for the DIANA 2026 Challenge Program is a pivotal milestone for CET,” said Chase Hogoboom, Chief Executive Officer of CET. “DIANA was built to accelerate adoption of cutting-edge dual-use technologies into NATO-relevant missions, and that is exactly where HADALUS is designed to excel—high-endurance, high-payload capacity, and open architecture undersea autonomy that can be produced and deployed at scale.”Hogoboom continued, “Through DIANA, we’ll be working directly with NATO end-users, test centers, and technical experts to mature our platform for European operations. This includes demonstrating containerized assembly at the point of need, further expanding autonomy stack and validating HADALUS’s ability to perform NATO relevant missions. We are grateful to our partners and investors for their continued support as we take this next step.”Under the NATO DIANA program, CET will deliver a HADALUS AUV for assembly and testing in Europe, and demonstrating rapid deployment, long-range performance, and an Anti-Submarine Warfare (ASW) mission package that is currently deployed on manned platforms. The company will leverage DIANA’s ecosystem to strengthen its European footprint, including assembly, and build towards broader adoption across NATO and Allied customers.About CET (Composite Energy Technologies)CET is a leading designer and integrator of autonomous undersea systems, providing innovative, scalable solutions for commercial and defense customers worldwide specializing in long-endurance, deep-sea unmanned systems. CET’s HADALUS UUV uses automated processes to manufacture low-cost, high-volume hull components and energy storage system, mated with open-architecture autonomy software to deliver large and extra-large UUV capability at a fraction of the cost. The system is designed to be shipped in standard containers, assembled rapidly at the point of use, and configured for missions ranging from ISR and critical infrastructure protection to payload emplacement and environmental monitoring.About NATO DIANAThe NATO Defense Innovation Accelerator for the North Atlantic (DIANA) identifies and accelerates dual use of emerging and disruptive technologies to solve critical defense and security challenges for the Alliance. DIANA connects innovators with a network of accelerator sites, test centers, mentors, investors, and Allied end-users across 32 nations, helping advance solutions from early development to operational adoption.

