Composite Energy Technologies Announces HADALUS-XL Expanding Flat Pack AUV Family

CET leadership, Congressional representatives, and partners from Raytheon and the U.S. Navy gathered at BlueTIDE 2025 to unveil and christen HADALUS-XL, CET’s newest Flat Pack Autonomous Underwater Vehicle.

BRISTOL , RI, UNITED STATES, August 29, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Composite Energy Technologies (CET), unveiled HADALUS-XL, its newest addition to the HADALUS family of Flat Pack Autonomous Underwater Vehicles (AUVs). Designed to address contested logistics, HADALUS AUVs are engineered to ship efficiently in standard shipping containers and be rapidly assembled at the point of deployment.“HADALUS-XL represents a breakthrough in autonomous undersea systems,” said Chase Hogoboom, President of CET. “For the first time, we’ve combined a flat-pack, rapidly deployable form factor with the endurance and payload capacity of an extra-large class AUV. The result is a platform that carries nearly 5,000 pounds of mission payload across 2,000 nautical miles, delivering a dual-use, cutting-edge solution that can be shipped anywhere in the world and assembled at the point of deployment within days. This is the kind of disruptive capability that reshapes how undersea operations are conducted.”The unveiling took place at BlueTIDE 2025 , Rhode Island’s premier live, in-water demonstration of dual-use maritime innovation. Hosted by 401 Tech Bridge in collaboration with the U.S. Navy, NavalX, and the Northeast Tech Bridge, BlueTIDE convenes leading voices from industry, government, and academia to showcase breakthrough technologies like HADALUS-XL in realistic mission scenarios, reinforcing the event’s role as a launchpad for disruptive undersea capabilities.A traditional maritime christening ceremony for HADALUS-XL was also held during the demonstration, with distinguished guests including U.S. Senator Jack Reed, Ranking Member of the Senate Armed Services Committee; Senator Sheldon Whitehouse; and Congressman Gabe Amo. Their presence highlighted both the national security importance of CET’s innovation and Rhode Island’s leadership in maritime technology. As Senator Reed noted, “The Ocean State is a leader in cutting-edge undersea innovations that our nation needs,” said U.S. Senator Jack Reed. “By combining innovative design with scalable production, CET is strengthening our undersea advantage and boosting Rhode Island’s economy. I commend CET for advancing technologies that not only expand our defense capabilities but also reinforce Rhode Island’s leadership in maritime innovation.”With an existing production capacity of 360 XL-AUVs per year, CET will manufacture the HADALUS family of Flat Pack AUVs at its state-of-the-art facility in Rhode Island.About CET (Composite Energy Technologies)CET is a leading designer and integrator of autonomous undersea systems, providing innovative, scalable solutions for commercial and defense customers worldwide.

