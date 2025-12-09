Attorney General Aaron M. Frey's Statement on Wind Energy Case Win
Attorney General Aaron M. Frey's Statement on Wind Energy Case Win
December 9, 2025
Attorney Generals Office
Attorney General Aaron M. Frey issued the following statement following the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts’s order in favor of the coalition:
“Mainers care about protecting our environment. Whatever the federal Administration’s position is on wind power, it does not have the right to arbitrarily ban development of this sustainable energy resource. I am gratified that the Court agreed that the Administration had once again, overstepped. My colleagues and I will continue to hold Trump accountable to the law.”
