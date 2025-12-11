MAINE, December 11 - Back to current news.

Maine Trails Program - Round One Grant Awards Announced

December 11, 2026

Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry

AUGUSTA - The Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry's Bureau of Parks and Lands (BPL) recently announced the results of the first round of Maine Trails Program (MTP) grants, marking a significant investment in trail access, connectivity, and outdoor recreation throughout the state.

In Round One, $7.5 million was awarded to 44 projects selected from 108 applications representing municipalities and nonprofit partners from 15 of Maines 16 counties. Funded projects span the full spectrum of trail use, including motorized, nonmotorized, accessible, and multi-use trails, supporting hiking, walking, ATV and snowmobile riding, paddling access, adaptive recreation, and community trail development across Maine.

"Maines trail systems are a critical part of Maines outdoor economy. I was proud to sign the bipartisan legislation to create this grant program in 2024 and support the passage of the trails bond by Maine voters that year," said Governor Mills. "These investments will upgrade and enhance public trails for all kinds of outdoor recreation, and importantly, allow more people to enjoy all the Maine outdoors has to offer. I look forward myself to enjoying these trails in the years to come."

The Maine Trails Program is a once-in-a-generation investment in the places where we live, work, and recreate, said Commissioner Amanda Beal, Department of Agriculture, Conservation and Forestry. These first-round awards reflect the incredible commitment of our communities to building trails that welcome everyone, whether they walk, ride, paddle, ski, or snowmobile. From downtown connectors to backcountry routes and adaptive-access trails, these projects strengthen local economies and promote healthy outdoor activity across Maine.

Created by the Maine Legislature and approved by voters as Question 4 on the November 2024 ballot, and administered by the BPL, the $30 million Maine Trails bond created the Maine Trails Program, a statewide initiative dedicated to supporting the design, construction, and rehabilitation of trails for outdoor recreation and active transportation. Through 2034, the program will award up to $7.5 million annually, leveraging at least $3 million per year in matching public and private contributions.

To ensure broad representation and transparency, the Maine Trails Advisory Committee, comprised of experienced professionals from motorized, non-motorized, and adaptive recreation trail communities, provides guidance and recommendations on eligible projects for funding.

Round One Highlights

Over $17 million in requests received

108 applications submitted statewide

44 projects awarded (41% of requests)

100% of available funding awarded - $7.5 million

52% of motorized trail applications funded

Two land-acquisition projects approved

25 new trails constructed

14 projects focused on improved accessibility

23 primarily hiking/walking (single-use) projects

Eight primarily snowmobile (single-use) projects

Five primarily ATV (single-use) projects

Awards distributed across 15 counties

Looking Ahead

The Maine Trails Program consists of four annual grant rounds. Applications for Round Two are anticipated to be due in June 2026. BPL looks forward to building on this momentum by continuing to support projects that expand trail access, improve infrastructure, promote safety and accessibility, increase stewardship, and enhance Maines outdoor recreation economy.

Applicants can expect additional outreach, guidance, and technical assistance ahead of the next application cycle.

Round One Awardees

The following municipal and nonprofit partners were selected for funding in the first round of Maine Trails Program grants (award amounts included):

Appalachian Mountain Club - KI-Brownville Rail Trail Restoration ($250,000) City of Augusta Howard Hills Accessible Trail ($250,000)

Town of Bowdoinham Cathance Meadow Trail Improvements ($62,820.97)

City of Brewer Pier Park and Trail Project ($250,000)

Town of Brunswick Brunswick Landing Perimeter Trail Phase 1 ($250,000)

Coastal Mountain Land Trust Balance Rock ABA Trail ($184,295)

Coastal Rivers Conservation Trust Castner Brook Community Forest Trail ($138,200)

Dennysville Snowmobile & ATV Club Sunrise Trail Bridge Rehabilitation ($246,600)

East Branch Sno-Rovers & ATV Bridge and Trail Repairs ($119,017.13)

E-Ville Riders Long Pond Bridge Replacement ($99,195.12)

Freeport Historical Society Pettengill Farm Preserve Restoration ($73,500)

Fort Kent Outdoor Center Green Bean Nordic Trail Reconfiguration ($162,155)

Falmouth Land Trust & Cumberland CI Land Trust Trail Connectivity Project ($153,231.45)

Great Works Regional Land Trust OBP Universal Access Trail ($134,122.74)

High Peaks Alliance Sandy River Trail Acquisition & Development ($250,000)

Island Heritage Trust Barred Island & Lily Pond Accessibility ($250,000)

Inland Woods + Trails Rumford Community Forest Activation ($248,000)

EMCC Katahdin Higher Education Center Cultural Nature Trail ($247,500)

Kokadjo Roach Riders Snowmobile Club Trail Rehabilitation ($145,984.52)

Town of Lakeville Dill Brook Trail Crossing ($247,000)

Loon Echo Land Trust Rolfe Hill Forest Trail ($142,538.44)

Maine Appalachian Trail Club Appalachian Trail Improvements ($116,474)

Maine Coast Heritage Trust Boot Head Preserve Accessibility Project ($250,000)

Maine Huts & Trails Dead River Conservation Corridor Revitalization ($250,000)

Town of Monmouth RSU #2 Accessible Trail System ($202,314)

Moosetown Riders Groomer Garage ($121,500)

Northern Forest Canoe Trail Campsite & ADA Dock Improvements ($50,020)

Town of Oakland Madison Branch Rail Trailhead Parking ($151,024)

Outdoor Sports Institute Katahdin Area Trails Expansion ($250,000)

Presumpscot Regional Land Trust Gorham Community Forest Trail ($237,990)

Rangeley Lake Snowmobile Club Park & Ride Facility ($174,780)

City of Rockland Benner Hill Trail Development ($250,000)

Royal River Conservation Trust Interurban Multi-Use Trail & Water Access ($78,234.55)

Rome Ruff Riders Snowmobile Club Trail Drainage & Repairs ($39,800)

Sinclair ATV Club Sinclair Trail Renovation ($90,270)

Town of Searsmont A Trail for All Universal Access Trail ($127,500)

St. Francis Sno Angels Groomer Garage Project ($131,581.23)

South Portland Land Trust Long Creek Trail Renovation ($139,397.55)

Twin Pines Snowmobile Club Logan Pond Bridge and Trail Rehabilitation ($223,650)

Viles Arboretum Nature Without Limits Accessible Trail Loop ($249,439)

Veteran Trail Riders Huntly Creek Trail & Park & Ride ($84,598)

City of Waterville Quarry Road Trails Master Plan Phase 1 ($249,046)

Wilhelm Reich Infant Trust Trailhead Vault Privy ($24,351.30)

YMCA Camp of Maine Camp Community Woods Trail Development ($103,870)

BPL extends its appreciation to all applicants, community partners, the Maine Trails Advisory Committee, municipal leaders, trail clubs, land trusts, and recreation organizations for their efforts in building a trail network that enhances community well-being, outdoor access, and economic vitality throughout the state.

For more information on the Maine Trails Program and future application opportunities, please visit the program webpage or contact the Bureau of Parks and Lands.