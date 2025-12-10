Yale, Legend Of Rock take DSBF prelims

Legend of Rock, driven by Corey Callahan, won by a neck on Tuesday at Bally’s Dover

DOVER — Yale and Legend Of Rock became the third and fourth horses to register preliminary wins in the Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series for 3-year-old male trotters at Bally’s Dover, taking their respective $20,000 second-round divisions on Tuesday, Dec. 9, and setting up a wide-open $110,000 championship event on Tuesday, Dec. 16.

In the second division, Legend Of Rock and driver Corey Callahan stalked from midfield as Delaware Xactly (driven by Jason Thompson) rated a :58.1 half, sustained a first-over push out of midfield to wear the pacesetter down past the 1:27.4 three-quarters, and dug in to fend off a late bid from runner-up Royalty Star (Troy Beyer) by a neck to win in 1:57.4. Bucky Highway (Ross Wolfenden) finished third.

Nick Callahan trains Legend Of Rock, an E L Platinum-Rock The Game gelding, who has won five of 22 starts and earned $102,034 while competing as a homebred for Dolly Callahan’s Breakaway Racing. As the 6-5 favorite, Legend Of Rock paid $4.40 to win.

The first division saw Yale and driver Art Stafford Jr. control splits of :28.3, 1:00.4 and 1:30.1 before using a :28.2 closing quarter to fend off a late push from first-round winner Melvin G (Tim Tetrick) by a half length in 1:58.3. Chex Check (Montrell Teague), another first-round winner, faded to third after gapping the pocket on the final turn.

Yale, an E L Platinum-Press Corp colt who competes as a homebred for owner/trainer Stacy Johnson-Stafford, has won five of eight starts and banked $110,100.

The eight qualifiers for the $110,000 DSBF final for 3-year-old male trotters are: Melvin G, Yale, Chex Check, Legend Of Rock, Royalty Star, Wolfpack Cheddar, Bucky Highway and Delaware Xactly.

Sophomore pacing fillies conclude the preliminary stage of their DSBF series on Wednesday, Dec. 10, with 24 entrants split into three $20,000 divisions, carded as races 2, 3 and 6 on a 15-race card at Bally’s Dover. First post is 4:30 p.m.