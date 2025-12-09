Kat’s Fancy poised for DSBF sweep
Kat’s Fancy, driven by Cody Poliseno, won in 1:58.1 on Monday at Bally’s Dover
DOVER — Jane Dunavant’s homebred 3-year-old trotting filly Kat’s Fancy is just one race away from a second Delaware Standardbred Breeders’ Fund (DSBF) series sweep this season following her facile 1:58.1 win on Monday, Dec. 8, at Bally’s Dover in the $20,000 second round of the December DSBF series.
With Cody Poliseno at the lines for trainer Carlo Poliseno, Kat’s Fancy traveled unopposed on the lead through splits of :28.4, :58.2 and 1:28.3 before repelling a first-over challenge from runner-up Take It Easy (driven by Ross Wolfenden) on the far turn and edging clear to win by 2-1/2 lengths. Holly Lou (Allan Davis) finished third, another two lengths behind, after gapping the pocket on the far turn.
Kat’s Fancy, a Dusty Winner-Koala Kat filly with 10 wins and $218,317 in purses earned from 25 starts, returned $2.60 to win as the 3-10 favorite.
On July 17, she completed a sweep of the summer DSBF series at Harrington Raceway with a 9-3/4-length win in the $110,000 final, and she will seek her second DSBF championship of the season in the Monday, Dec. 15, $110,000 Dover series final. Also qualifying are: Take It Easy, Holly Lou, Marino Bluestone, Song Master, Peggys Girl, Buttoncandy and Saints Design.
Sophomore male trotters will contest a pair of $20,000 DSBF second-round preliminary races on Tuesday, Dec. 9, at Bally’s Dover, with the first taking place as a non-wagering event at 4:10 p.m. and the second kicking off a 15-race pari-mutuel program at 4:30 p.m.
