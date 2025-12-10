Award-Winning KTJ Krug LLC Opens Premium Condado Properties for Peak Winter Season

KTJ Krug LLC: Excellence in Hospitality Modern, fully furnished living space at a KTJ Krug LLC rental property Beautiful beachfront minutes from KTJ Krug LLC accommodations

100% of Luxury Puerto Rico Vacation Rental Portfolio Holds 2025 Booking.com Traveller Review Awards; Flexible Stays Now Available for Vacation Travelers and Remote Professionals

We’re thrilled to welcome guests during the most beautiful time of year, offering award-winning stays that blend luxury, convenience, and authentic Puerto Rican hospitality for vacation travelers.” — Maria Rodriguez

SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTJ Krug LLC, operator of award-winning luxury vacation rentals in San Juan's prestigious Condado district, today announced availability for the 2024-2025 peak winter season. The announcement comes as 100% of the company's property portfolio has been recognized with the 2025 Booking.com Traveller Review Award, validating exceptional guest experiences across all accommodations.

The KTJ Krug portfolio maintains an 8.3/10 rating with over 300 verified 5-star reviews, earning recognition for exceptional cleanliness, prime location, attentive service, and outstanding value. Properties range from modern studios to spacious multi-bedroom residences, all located within walking distance of Condado Beach and the vibrant Calle Loiza dining and entertainment district.

"We're thrilled to welcome guests to Condado during the most beautiful time of year," said Maria Rodriguez, Director of Guest Relations for KTJ Krug LLC. "Whether visitors are seeking a weekend beach getaway or an extended remote work retreat, our award-winning properties deliver the perfect blend of luxury, convenience, and authentic Puerto Rican hospitality. Our flexible stay options accommodate both vacation travelers and professionals seeking a productive Caribbean escape."

Located just 3.5 hours from New York City with no passport required, KTJ Krug properties offer Northeast travelers an accessible tropical escape. All accommodations feature modern amenities including high-speed WiFi, fully-equipped kitchens, and dedicated workspace areas. Guests receive 24/7 concierge support and access to curated local experiences.

Peak season availability spans December 2024 through April 2025, with special availability for Christmas, New Year's Eve, and the renowned San Sebastián Street Festival in January. Extended stay options are available for guests seeking longer Puerto Rico experiences.

For reservations and availability, visit www.ktjkrug.com or contact the concierge team directly.

About KTJ Krug LLC

KTJ Krug LLC operates a curated collection of luxury vacation rental properties in San Juan's Condado district. Recognized with 2025 Booking.com Traveller Review Awards across 100% of its portfolio, the company combines premium accommodations with personalized hospitality to create memorable Caribbean experiences. Since 2021, KTJ Krug has served over 500 guests with a commitment to exceptional service, cleanliness, and guest satisfaction. For more information, visit www.ktjkrug.com.

Media Contact:

Maria Rodriguez

Director of Guest Relations

KTJ Krug LLC

Email: management@ktjkrug.com

Website: www.ktjkrug.com

