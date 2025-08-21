Last-Minute Fall Escapes: KTJ Krug LLC Opens Premium Condado Properties for September & October Bookings

Spacious and stylish living room from a KTJ Krug LLC property, reflecting the company’s standard of luxury and comfort. KTJ Krug LLC: Excellence in Hospitality A beautifully designed bedroom from one of KTJ Krug LLC’s award-winning vacation rentals in San Juan, Puerto Rico.

Award-winning Condado portfolio adds limited September–October availability; guests can still secure elevated ocean-view stays with 24/7 support.

SAN JUAN, SAN JUAN, PUERTO RICO, August 21, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- KTJ Krug LLC, the award-winning boutique vacation-rental company in San Juan’s Condado district, announced limited last-minute availability across its luxury beachfront and ocean-view portfolio for September and October. Fresh off Booking.com’s 2025 Traveller Review Awards recognition across the entire portfolio, KTJ is welcoming spontaneous travelers with rare openings during one of Puerto Rico’s best weather windows.

“Early fall in Condado is a sweet spot—warm water, lighter crowds, and incredible sunsets,” said Maria Rodriguez, Director of Communications at KTJ Krug LLC. “With select dates opening across our top units, guests can still lock in an elevated stay with hotel-level amenities and personalized service.”

Perfect for Spontaneous Getaways

Travelers can take advantage of open dates across KTJ Krug’s curated portfolio of beachfront suites, spacious apartments, and luxury penthouses. Each stay combines the comfort of home with five-star amenities, including prime ocean-view locations, high-speed Wi-Fi and smart-home features, access to building amenities (pools and fitness centers where available), and 24/7 guest support with insider recommendations.

Why Early Fall Works

• Pleasant trade winds and warm seas • Fewer crowds at beaches/attractions • Easier reservations at Condado’s top restaurants • Golden-hour sunsets ideal for terrace cocktails

Guest favorites include morning beach walks, terrace sunsets, Old San Juan day trips, snorkeling and water sports in calm waters, and curated dining along Ashford Avenue.

Book Now

Availability is limited and dates change daily. Visit www.ktjkrug.com

