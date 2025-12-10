New York Art Life Magazine Features Exclusive Interview with Designer Sanjana Satya Prakash

The Architectural Designer Sanjana Satya Prakash

An exclusive interview on how human-centered design, empathy, and social responsibility are shaping the future of our built environment.

Design shapes with purpose..” — Sanjana Satya Prakash

New York Art Life Magazine, New York's premier publication on contemporary art and design, is proud to announce that its upcoming issue will feature an in-depth, exclusive interview with architectural designer Sanjana Satya Prakash . The feature, titled "The Architecture of Belonging," delves into the profound philosophy and impactful international career of a designer who is redefining the role of architecture as a force for social and human betterment.The long-form interview, set to be a highlight of the magazine's highly anticipated annual "Design Issue," explores Prakash's guiding principle, "Design shapes with purpose." Through a compelling conversation, she articulates a vision of architecture that moves beyond aesthetics to serve fundamental human needs, foster community, and create lasting positive change. From her grassroots origins building sustainable playgrounds in India to her current role managing complex, large-scale educational projects in Los Angeles, Prakash’s journey offers a powerful testament to how intentional, empathetic design can shape a more equitable and inspiring world.“Sanjana Satya Prakash represents a vital and necessary voice in contemporary design,” said a spokesperson for New York Art Life Magazine. “Her work is a powerful reminder that the most significant structures are not necessarily the tallest or the most extravagant, but those that create a sense of belonging and empower the people they serve. Her story is one of global perspective, technical excellence, and an unwavering commitment to human-centered principles. We are honored to provide our readers with this exclusive look into the mind of a designer who is truly shaping the future of the built environment.”The feature article traces Prakash’s remarkable career trajectory, which began not in a high-profile firm but on a barren schoolyard in Bengaluru, India. There, she co-founded Project Replay, an initiative that transformed the space into a vibrant playground for public school children using locally sourced, recycled materials like tires, ropes, and wood. This formative experience, which was lauded in The Times of India for its innovation and community-driven approach, cemented her belief that resourceful, purposeful design could create immense social value.In the interview, Prakash reflects on this pivotal project, stating, “Project Replay taught me that purpose, not budget, is the ultimate driver of impactful design. It was a lesson in what I call ‘hyper-local sustainability’—a mindset of resourcefulness, efficiency, and ingenuity. We took materials the community saw as waste and transformed them into assets. That experience ingrained in me the idea that architecture, at its core, is an act of creative problem-solving in service of people.” This foundational ethos has remained the guiding thread throughout her international career. The interview chronicles her professional journey from India to the architectural hubs of Boston and Los Angeles, where she has contributed to a diverse portfolio of projects. At the Boston-based firm DiMella Shaffer, she lent her skills to complex adaptive reuse, senior living, and science- and tech-related projects, including a state-of-the-art Life Science Center. She discusses the unique challenge of maintaining a human-centered approach within highly technical environments.“It’s very easy to let the machinery dictate the design in a laboratory,” Prakash explains in the article. “The key is never to forget that even the most advanced labs are ultimately places for people. My focus was on how the architecture could support not just their scientific work, but also their well-being and collaboration. By strategically locating write-up areas with access to natural light and designing intuitive circulation, we were creating an environment that was not only functional and safe but also one that fostered the kind of spontaneous interaction that leads to breakthrough discoveries.”Now a Job Captain at Parallax Associates in Los Angeles, Prakash continues to specialize in one of her primary passions: designing learning environments. The interview provides an inside look at her current work, which includes managing the design and construction coordination for the Sierra Canyon School’s new Center for the Arts and designing K–12 classrooms for the Mirman School. She speaks to the profound responsibility and reward of creating spaces that will shape future generations.“Designing a school is one of the most impactful things an architect can do,” she asserts. “These aren’t just buildings; they are the physical framework for society's future. The spaces where children learn, play, and grow have a lasting effect on their development. It’s a field that demands empathy, research, and a forward-looking perspective, creating environments that are not just containers for education, but active participants in it.”The exclusive feature also highlights Prakash’s commitment to social equity outside of her professional work, detailing her volunteer efforts with Habitat for Humanity. This hands-on experience building affordable housing, she notes, stripped architecture down to its most essential function—providing shelter—and reinforced her belief that access to well-designed spaces is a matter of justice, not luxury.Throughout the interview, Prakash consistently returns to the theme of “belonging” as the ultimate goal of architecture. In a world that often feels fragmented, she argues that buildings and public spaces play a critical role in fostering connection, identity, and psychological safety. She discusses practical design strategies for achieving this, including creating human-scaled nooks in large buildings, integrating local art and culture, and designing inclusive spaces that welcome people of all ages and abilities.The upcoming issue of New York Art Life Magazine promises to be a must-read for professionals in architecture, design, and urban planning, as well as for a general audience interested in the intersection of creativity and social impact. The exclusive interview with Sanjana Satya Prakash offers not only a portrait of a rising talent but also a compelling and optimistic vision for the future of architecture—a future where every line drawn serves a human purpose.About Sanjana Satya Prakash: She is a distinguished architectural designer whose work blends creativity, precision, and purpose. With a career spanning India, Boston, and Los Angeles, she has contributed her expertise to a wide range of projects, including educational facilities, science and technology centers, adaptive reuse, and senior living communities. Her design philosophy, “Design shapes with purpose,” is rooted in the belief that collaborative and innovative design can create exceptional solutions to human needs. She is currently a Job Captain at Parallax Associates, where she designs and manages K-12 learning environment projects. About New York Art Life Magazine: New York Art Life Magazine is New York’s leading monthly publication dedicated to chronicling the vibrant world of contemporary art and design. With a focus on in-depth interviews, critical reviews, and stunning visual storytelling, the magazine connects its readers with the most influential and innovative creative minds of our time. From its base in New York City, New York Art Life Magazine offers a global perspective on the trends, ideas, and personalities shaping the future of culture.

