New York Art Life Publishes Interview with Ming Chen, Founder of Creative Studio, New Movement in Faith-Based Art

Culture is not a stage—it is the frontline of mission.” — Ming Chen

CHELSEA, MANHATTAN, NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, November 18, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- New York Art Life Magazine, a premier publication covering the figures and movements shaping the contemporary cultural landscape, announced today the release of an in-depth, exclusive interview with Ming Chen. The feature, titled "The Architecture of Faith: Ming Chen on Building a Creative Ministry for the Next Generation," is now available for readers this week on the magazine’s digital platform.The expansive interview provides an unprecedented look into the mind of Chen, the founder and head of creative for Creative Studio, a groundbreaking arts ministry operating under the U.S. missionary organization Ambassadors for Christ (AFC). Chen, a cultural architect and artistic director with a unique background blending musical theatre performance and a Doctorate in Christian Education, is at the forefront of a global movement to integrate faith, culture, and artistic expression. His work is dedicated to empowering a new generation of Chinese-speaking creatives across North America to articulate their faith through culturally resonant and professionally crafted art.In the candid conversation with New York Art Life Magazine, Chen unpacks the core philosophy driving his work: "creation itself is discipleship." He details the innovative, reproducible framework he developed—Discipleship → Creative Collaboration → Presentation → Evangelism → Re-discipleship—a system designed to transform the very process of making art into an act of spiritual formation. This model serves as the engine for Creative Studio’s three core initiatives:COMPOSE Music: An original music project that has already produced over 35 Chinese-language worship songs, released on platforms like Spotify and YouTube. The interview reveals how the project guides young songwriters through a deep theological exploration of worship, enabling them to create music that is both personally authentic and communally impactful.Joy Script Drama: A drama collective that develops original theatrical works. Chen explains the project’s dual approach, including online programs for creating short gospel dramas and the immersive, in-person FaithStory Camp, where participants turn their real-life testimonies into powerful, collaborative performances.CAPTURE Mobile Visual: An initiative that equips young believers to tell stories of faith through the accessible and modern mediums of mobile photography and short-form video.The feature delves into the strategy and execution behind some of Chen’s most ambitious and successful projects. Readers will learn about the North American Sojourners’ Culture Festival, an interactive online event curated by Chen that connected over 2,500 attendees with showcases and panels featuring esteemed artists. He also provides a behind-the-scenes look at the Online Original Illustrated Audio Dramas, an innovative series that brought together an international team of illustrators, anime designers, voice actors, and musicians to create immersive multimedia narratives that have captivated thousands of viewers.Throughout the interview, Chen articulates a powerful theological vision for the arts. He challenges the notion of creativity as mere decoration or self-expression, instead framing it as a divine calling and the "frontline of mission.""Creation is not decoration, and culture is not a stage—it is the frontline of mission," Chen states in the interview. "The artist's role in society is not primarily self-expression. It is to be a co-creator with God, using our gifts to reflect His truth, beauty, and goodness into the world. Our art should be one of those 'good works' that brings healing, clarity, hope, and beauty."The article highlights Chen's strategic goal of building a sustainable, decentralized network of creative discipleship hubs across North America and beyond. He shares his future plans for a "one-region-one-strategy" approach, designed to empower local communities to adapt his model to their unique cultural contexts, ensuring the movement's longevity and scalability.This feature is a must-read for anyone interested in the intersection of art and faith, cultural evangelism, creative leadership, and the future of ministry in a globalized, digital-first world. It offers profound insights for artists, ministry leaders, educators, and anyone seeking to understand how creativity can be harnessed as a powerful force for community building and spiritual renewal.The full interview, "The Architecture of Faith: Ming Chen on Building a Creative Ministry for the Next Generation," is now available to read exclusively at [ Link to New York Art Life Magazine Article ].About Ming Chen: Ming Chen is a founder, Artistic Director, and Cultural Evangelism Producer serving as a minister under the Campus Alumni Training for Christ (C.A.T.CH) ministry at Ambassadors for Christ (AFC). He established and directs Creative Studio, a pioneering creative discipleship ministry that nurtures faith through the arts. With a BA in Musical Theatre Performance, an MA in Music Education, and an Ed.D in Christian Education, Chen combines artistic expertise with theological depth to train and inspire emerging Chinese-speaking artists across North America. His work has been featured on major media outlets, including GOOD TV USA, and has reached tens of thousands through national tours, digital platforms, and innovative cultural events.About New York Art Life Magazine: New York Art Life Magazine is a leading voice in the arts and culture sector, dedicated to profiling the innovators, disruptors, and visionary leaders shaping our creative world. Through exclusive interviews, in-depth features, and critical analysis, the magazine provides its readers with a front-row seat to the most significant developments in art, design, performance, and culture.For more information on Ming Chen and the Creative Studio projects, please visit the following links:

