NINJA SUPREME 2.0: The End of the Era of Slow Cosmology in the Age of Big Data

The “Ninja Supreme” cuts through cosmic data streams — a metaphor for ultra-fast Bayesian analysis engines designed to tackle the Big Data era of modern cosmology.

What once took students six months or even a year of simulations can now be achieved in just hours.” — Joel Almeida, ExtractoDAO Labs

CURITIBA, PARANá, BRAZIL, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- ExtractoDAO Labs announced today the launch of NINJA SUPREME 2.0, a new cosmological analysis engine designed to overcome the greatest bottleneck in modern science: the speed required to interpret massive datasets. With telescopes such as DESI, Euclid, LSST (Vera Rubin) and CMB-S4 producing terabytes of information every day, the challenge is no longer to observe the universe — it is to analyze it before the next avalanche of data arrives.

The new system is not merely an update. It is a direct evolution of the scientific and engineering legacy established by NINJA SUPREME 1.0.

The Scientific Legacy of NINJA SUPREME 1.0

NINJA SUPREME 1.0 was the first full-stack Bayesian engine to integrate the PRIME solver — an advanced ordinary differential equation evolution system that established the foundational robustness of the Dead Universe Theory (DUT).

It demonstrated, for the first time in open literature:

• The ability to recover the same Hubble parameter (H0) in both forward and reverse cosmological simulations — proof that the solution is dictated by physics, not parameter tuning.

• The capacity to simultaneously reduce the Hubble tension (H0) and structure-growth tension (S8) within a single coherent model, validating DUT against the strongest observational discrepancies in modern cosmology.

This milestone positioned the 1.0 version as the most transparent and reproducible cosmological-tension simulator available to the scientific community.

NINJA SUPREME 1.0: https://github.com/ExtractoDAO/NINJA_SUPREME

NINJA SUMPREM: 2.0 https://github.com/ExtractoDAO/NINJA_SUPREME_2_0

he Evolution: NINJA SUPREME 2.0

https://zenodo.org/records/17752029

The 2.0 version builds on that foundation — now delivering extreme performance without compromising scientific accuracy or transparency.

“The scientific community produces spectacular data. But traditional methods may take weeks or even months to converge,” explains Joel Almeida, scientific software architect and founder of ExtractoDAO Labs. “NINJA SUPREME 2.0 brings speed back into the discovery process.”

By replacing slow step-by-step integrations with optimized vector-based interpolation and smarter likelihood execution, the new engine achieves up to 80× acceleration in high-complexity tests.

“Hundreds of models can now be tested in hours — not years,” Almeida adds.

Precision Without Concessions

The system adopts Nested Sampling with 5,000 live points as the default standard, ensuring that Bayesian Evidence (lnZ) — the crucial metric for deciding between competing models — is calculated with an uncertainty below 0.1, the international gold standard for statistical rigor.

It also advances structure-growth modeling through full-history calculations of fsigma8(z), enabling stringent tests on whether extended models can truly resolve the persistent S8 tension.

Validated for Big-Data Dominance

To demonstrate efficiency and scientific fidelity, NINJA SUPREME 2.0 has already been validated using synthetic datasets that emulate real survey characteristics (DESI, Euclid and LSST).

“Speed is not the goal — speed is the prerequisite,” says Almeida. “Only with fast engines can we finally focus on the real question: what is the physics behind the data?”

Open Science and Full Auditability

Every execution produces a unique SHA-256 hash for transparent auditing.

The entire codebase is open-source, ensuring that any researcher can verify, reproduce and extend the results.

With NINJA SUPREME 2.0, ExtractoDAO Labs expects that research teams worldwide will be able to explore advanced models with ease — including the Dead Universe Theory (DUT), which proposes a collapsing-geometry cosmos without dark energy.

A Turning Point in Cosmology

NINJA SUPREME 2.0 marks the beginning of an era in which analysis is no longer the enemy of discovery.

A NINJA SUPREME 3.0 version is already under development and testing. It is expected to be even more powerful than the 2.0 release, with an official launch planned for March 15, 2026.

“The future of cosmology will not be decided by those who have the best telescopes, but by those who have the best analysis tools.”

— Joel Almeida, Software Architect, ExtractoDAO Labs

