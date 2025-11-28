ExtractoDAO Labs Presents a Scientific Breakthrough Resolving the Hubble and S₈ Cosmological Tensions

Open, peer-reviewed cosmology research reveals a reproducible solution to the Hubble and S₈ tensions using transparent numerical methods and public code.

Independent validation is the core of scientific integrity. By releasing every line of code and dataset, we invite scrutiny to confirm or challenge these results.” — Joel Almeida, Scientific Director at ExtractoDAO Labs

CURITIBA, PARANá (PR), BRAZIL, November 28, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The team at ExtractoDAO Labs, led by cosmologist Joel Almeida, has submitted for peer review the results of the Dead Universe Theory (DUT) — a new gravitational framework that simultaneously resolves the two most significant observational discrepancies in modern cosmology.

All numerical results presented in this announcement are fully reproducible through publicly available scientific code. Independent researchers can verify the findings using the exact same algorithms, parameters, and datasets released by ExtractoDAO Labs on GitHub and Zenodo. This ensures transparent, independent validation of the proposed resolutions to the Hubble tension and the S₈ growth-rate anomaly — fully aligned with modern standards of open scientific reproducibility.

✔ The Hubble Tension — disagreement between local expansion rate and CMB-inferred values

✔ The Growth/S₈ Tension — observed structure formation slower than ΛCDM predictions

Using fully open, independent, and reproducible scientific codes, DUT achieves:

H₀(local) = 73.52 km/s/Mpc

H₀(CMB) = 67.39 km/s/Mpc

fσ₈(z = 0) = 0.4224

Structural suppression ≈ 10% at z < 1

Δχ² ≈ –211.4 relative to ΛCDM (same datasets)

These results — the focus of more than $14 billion USD in global scientific efforts over the past decade — arise naturally from one self-consistent physical parameter set.

Dual independent numerical engines — scientifically verifiable

DUT simulations combine accessible computation with HPC-grade reproducibility:

A) COSMOMC-DUT (Python RK4) — real-time scientific visualization

B) CLASSICMC-DUT (Fortran/C++) — deterministic high-performance execution

All results can be directly reproduced by any research group:

📌 Public and permanent repositories:

1: COSMOMC-DUT (Python interface)

https://github.com/ExtractoDAO/COSMOMC-DUT/blob/main/COSMOMC-DUT.py

2: CLASSICMC-DUT (scientific engine)

https://github.com/ExtractoDAO/COSMOMC-DUT/blob/main/CLASSICMC-DUT.py

3: Zenodo — validated code and outputs

https://zenodo.org/records/17752029

4: Official scientific preprint

https://www.preprints.org/manuscript/202507.1408/v1

Open Science — International Verification

All theoretical equations, numerical solvers, and dataset calibrations are fully transparent.

Every numerical claim in the manuscript can be reproduced exactly using the public code.

This work marks the beginning of a global effort to independently test

whether DUT can supersede ΛCDM across the full cosmic dataset.

