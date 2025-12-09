Monongalia County Man Admits to Firearms Charge

CLARKSBURG, WEST VIRGINIA –Ashley W. Grubb, 45, of Westover, West Virginia, has admitted to making a false statement in connection with the acquisition of a firearm, announced U.S. Attorney Matthew L. Harvey.

According to court documents, Grubb made false statements at a firearms dealer in Morgantown, West Virginia, stating the firearm was for his personal use, but, in fact, he was buying the firearms for another defendant who is prohibited from possessing firearms because of drug use.

Grubb faces up to 10 years in federal prison. A federal district court judge will determine any sentence after considering the U.S. Sentencing Guidelines and other statutory factors.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Will Rhee is prosecuting the case on behalf of the government.

The Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives investigated.

U.S. Magistrate Judge Michael John Aloi presided.