Gang Member Sentenced to 5 Years in Federal Prison for Trafficking Narcotics in Southwestern Connecticut

David X. Sullivan, United States Attorney for the District of Connecticut, announced that MODESTE ADODO, 29, was sentenced today by U.S. District Judge Michael P. Shea in Hartford to 60 months of imprisonment and three years of supervised release for trafficking narcotics.

According to court documents and statements made in court, in 2022, the FBI Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force, while investigating gang activity in Bridgeport, conducted controlled purchases of narcotics from Adodo, a member and purported leader of the 150 gang based on Bridgeport’s West Side. A subsequent wiretap investigation determined that Christian Pichardo was supplying Adodo and other distributors with fentanyl, heroin, crack and powder cocaine, and opioid pills. Some of the drugs seized during the investigation had been cut with fentanyl analogues, nitazines, and xylazine. Nitazines are synthetic opioids stronger than fentanyl, and xylazine is a large animal tranquilizer. A wiretap also intercepted Adodo discussing his possession of firearms, and transferring a firearm to a gang associate.

Adodo was arrested on August 5, 2024. On September 16, 2025, he pleaded guilty to conspiracy to possess with intent to distribute controlled substances. Adodo, who is released on a $100,000 bond and currently residing in New Haven, is required to report to prison on February 10.

Pichardo pleaded guilty and, on July 14, 2025, was sentenced to 12 years of imprisonment.

This matter has been investigated by the FBI’s Bridgeport Safe Streets Task Force, the Drug Enforcement Administration, and the Bridgeport, Stratford, and Norwalk Police Departments. The case is being prosecuted by Assistant U.S. Attorney Karen L. Peck through the Organized Crime Drug Enforcement Task Forces (OCDETF) Program.