Ketchikan man sentenced to 5 years for possessing a firearm as a felon during a domestic violence assault

JUNEAU, Alaska – A Ketchikan man was sentenced today to five years in prison and will serve three years of court mandated supervision upon release from prison for possessing a firearm as a felon during a domestic violence assault.

According to court documents, on Oct. 27, 2024, the Ketchikan Police Department (KPD) received a 911 phone call and heard a male and female arguing. The female was crying and begging the man to let her leave the residence. The man later referenced a loaded firearm present in the room. KPD immediately sent officers to respond to a residence in Ketchikan.

Law enforcement identified Michael McLoone, 57, as the man in the room with the female victim. McLoone was agitated when officers contacted him. The female victim said she and McLoone were arguing, and she was afraid he was going to harm her. Officers arrested McLoone for felony assault, and a criminal history check revealed that McLoone had two previous felony convictions for assault, prohibiting him from possessing firearms for life.

Law enforcement recovered three firearms, magazines, ammunition and body armor from McLoone’s residence following his arrest.

On June 17, 2025, McLoone pleaded guilty to one count of being a felon in possession of a firearm.

“Mr. McLoone can only be categorized as a serial domestic violence offender, with multiple state assault convictions spanning 30 years. His lengthy record of violence against women poses a great risk to Alaskans,” said U.S. Attorney Michael J. Heyman for the District of Alaska. “This prison sentence will protect the Ketchikan community and its residents from Mr. McLoone for many years. My office will continue to prosecute and hold accountable offenders who illegally possess firearms and use them to inflict fear and harm.”

“Mr. McLoone’s utter disregard for the law coupled with his propensity for violence against women makes him a pressing and undeniable danger to society. ATF is proud to stand alongside our law enforcement partners and the U.S. Attorney’s Office to shield our community members from the threat of domestic violence,” said Acting Special Agent in Charge Eric Jackson of the Bureau of Alcohol, Tobacco, Firearms and Explosives (ATF) Seattle Field Division.

“Based on the evidence gathered throughout this investigation, Michael McLoone has demonstrated a long pattern of violent behavior and repeated abuse. His conduct has escalated over time, creating an increasingly dangerous environment for his domestic partners. It is fortunate that those who have been involved with Mr. McLoone survived these incidents,” said Deputy Chief Derek McGarrigan of KPD. “The Ketchikan Police Department remains committed to working closely with our local, state, and federal partners to hold violent offenders accountable and to protect the safety of our community.”

The ATF Anchorage Field Office and KPD investigated the case.

Assistant U.S. Attorney Jack Schmidt prosecuted the case.

