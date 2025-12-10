Kaizen Torch Launches Global Coaching Recognition Program

MIAMI, FL, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Kaizen Torch LLC introduces “The Kaizen Torch Recognition Program”: a global initiative redefining how excellence in coaching is measured and celebrated.In an era where coaching has become one of the fastest-growing yet most unregulated professional fields, Kaizen Torch is pioneering credibility and structure within the industry. The Kaizen Torch Recognition Program honors exceptional Life, Business, Health, and Organizational Coaches who demonstrate measurable impact, ethical practice, and transformational results—culminating in a landmark Recognition Celebration on October 22, 2026, in Dubai.Unlike traditional award systems that often rely on popularity or self-promotion, Kaizen Torch is built on rigorous evaluation by a global jury of over 40 experts, including Master Certified Coaches, Professional Certified Coaches, and doctorate-level professionals. The program addresses the industry’s growing need for transparent standards by providing an inclusive platform for recognition that bridges continents, cultures, and coaching disciplines.At its heart, the Kaizen Torch Recognition Program empowers coaches worldwide to gain credibility, visibility, and connection through a shared commitment to measurable transformation. “Coaching transforms lives in homes, workplaces, and communities worldwide. Kaizen Torch was created to honor those leading that evolution—professionals creating measurable results while expanding global consciousness,” says Marianne Battikha, Founder and Managing Director of Kaizen Torch LLC.This initiative is gaining traction among global coaching professionals and organizations seeking to align with credible, results-driven practitioners.For more information, visit KaizenTorch.com or contact hello@kaizentorch.com.

