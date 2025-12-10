Attorney General Knudsen urges AG organizations to deny Jay Jones membership citing “abhorrent” text messages

HELENA – Montana Attorney General Austin Knudsen sent a letter to the executive directors of the National Association of Attorneys General (NAAG) and Attorney General Alliance (AGA) asking them to deny membership to Viriginia Attorney General-elect Jay Jones following the “abhorrent” text messages he sent wishing the death of his political opponent and his opponent’s children in 2022.

The text messages contain explicit fantasies of violence, including where Jones envisions “two bullets to the head” of his political opponent and his desire to see his opponents’ children die so that they could “feel pain personally.” In another text, Jones expressed his desire to attend his opponent’s funeral “to piss on their graves.” Jones also described his opponents as “evil” people who “breed little fascists.” The same delegate that received the text messages recalled a 2020 phone call in which Jones said if a few police officers died, then maybe they would stop killing people.

“The messages demonstrate recklessness and a disturbing willingness to condone violence, raising serious doubts about his ability to serve responsibly,” Attorney General Knudsen wrote. “This is not a trivial lapse in judgment; it is a red flag about temperament, accountability, and fitness for office.”

Concerns of political violence are currently heightened following the assassination of Charlie Kirk, the attempted assassination of President Trump, and others. Attorney General Knudsen notes in the brief that when an incoming attorney general engages in rhetoric condoning violence, it signals that the behavior is acceptable.

“The office of attorney general is a solemn trust. It demands integrity, judgment, and respect for the law. Mr. Jones’ conduct—and his lack of genuine accountability—casts serious doubt on his ability to uphold that trust. Granting membership to someone who has openly fantasized about murder risks eroding the credibility of our profession and endangering colleagues nationwide,” Attorney General Knudsen wrote. “Allowing Mr. Jones to participate would be a stain on our institutions and an abject moral failure. Your response will demonstrate whether our profession holds all members accountable, or whether violent rhetoric will go unchecked.”

Attorneys general from Alabama, Florida, Idaho, Nebraska, and Texas joined the letter led by Attorney General Knudsen.

Click here to read the letter.