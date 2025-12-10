Submit Release
Nigerian Artist 'REA' signs record deal with Nakenterprise Records a NY Based Independent Record Label

REA is hard working, talented and humble, the main qualities for success"
— Doc Marshall
NIGERIA, December 10, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- The Afro beat Artist who lives in Lagos Nigeria said in a recent meeting "I am excited to work with Nakenterprise Records".

The Artist birthname is Rachel however most have come to know her "REA". A phycology graduate with a Christian family upbringing.

"REA is hard working, talented and humble, the main qualities for success" said Delroy 'Doc Marshall' Harrison the companies president.

The project has now released several singles that can be listened to on all music platform as well as the companies web site below
🔗 https://nakenterprisemusic.com/article/recording-artist-rea

About Nakenterprise Records
Nakenterprise Records is a New York-based independent music company focused on discovering and investing in new musical talent. The label supports emerging artists with sound development, live show opportunities, and music-focused career growth initiatives.

Artists interested in being considered can learn more and submit through the company’s website:
🔗 https://nakenterprisemusic.com/article/record-deal

tony kelly
Nakenterprise Corp
+1 914-207-0978
Recoring Artist Rea

