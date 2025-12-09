Submit Release
Nakenterprise Records Launches Artist Investment & Record Deal Initiative

— tony kelly
LAGOS, NIGERIA, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Nakenterprise Records, an independent music company based in New York, has announced a new artist investment initiative designed to support emerging talent with both record deal opportunities and show/tour development funding.

The program targets artists seeking professional growth and financial backing to advance their sound, stage presence, and overall career momentum. Selected artists may receive support for music production, live performance development, and collaborative career-building strategies.

“As our company continues to grow, we want to partner with artists who are equally committed to their craft,” said a spokesperson for Nakenterprise Records. “This initiative is about investing in creativity, discipline, and a long-term vision.”

Artists interested in consideration can learn more and submit through the company’s website:
🔗 https://nakenterprisemusic.com/article/record-deal

About Nakenterprise Records
Nakenterprise Records is a New York-based independent music company focused on discovering and investing in new musical talent. The label supports emerging artists with sound development, live show opportunities, and music-focused career growth initiatives.

tony kelly
Nakenterprise Corp
+1 914-207-0978
Nakenterprise Records - Whats New!

Nakenterprise Records Launches Artist Investment & Record Deal Initiative

