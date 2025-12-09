Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs Awards $800,000 to Support Campus Veteran Resource Centers

The Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs (ODVA) is pleased to announce it has awarded grants totaling $800,000 to expand campus veteran resource centers and enhance services for student veterans at Oregon’s public universities and community colleges.

These centers play a key role in helping veterans make the transition from military service to college life and pursue their educational and career goals.

The purpose of the Campus Veteran Resource Center Grant Program is to strengthen existing campus resources by funding innovative and impactful projects that improve the lives of student veterans and support their success.

A record 19 of Oregon’s 24 eligible public universities and community colleges applied for grants during this cycle, reflecting a broad commitment to serving student veterans across the state. All 19 institutions that applied received a portion of the available funds.

This level of participation demonstrates the strong, continued partnership between ODVA and Oregon’s higher education community in ensuring that veterans have access to the tools and support they need to thrive.

Awardees include Blue Mountain Community College, Central Oregon Community College, Chemeketa Community College, Clackamas Community College, Columbia Gorge Community College, Eastern Oregon University, Klamath Community College, Lane Community College, Linn-Benton Community College, Mt. Hood Community College, Oregon Institute of Technology, Oregon State University, Portland Community College, Portland State University, Rogue Community College, Southern Oregon University, Southwestern Oregon Community College, University of Oregon, and Western Oregon University.

The proposed projects were evaluated by a committee composed of veterans service officers, current and former student veterans, education partners, and others who provide direct services to veterans.

“Student veterans enrich our campuses and our communities with their leadership, discipline, and life experience,” said Dr. Nakeia Daniels, director of the Oregon Department of Veterans’ Affairs. “Yet we know that navigating higher education after military service can bring unique challenges. Veteran resource centers provide a place where student veterans can connect with one another, access benefits and support, and build the foundation for success—both in school and beyond the uniform.”

Highlights of funded projects include:

Support for campus veteran coordinator and outreach positions to help ensure student veterans can access the benefits and services they have earned.

Creation of peer mentor programs and other peer support services to strengthen connection and retention among student veterans.

Purchase of technology and electronic equipment for student use.

Programs to address student veteran food insecurity, mental health, transportation, and other urgent needs.

Veteran-focused events, ceremonies, career fairs, and skill-building workshops.

Marketing and outreach to engage historically underrepresented and underserved student veteran populations.

More information about this grant program can be found on ODVA’s website at www.oregon.gov/odva/agency-programs/grants/Pages/Campus-Grant.aspx.