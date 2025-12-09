First Testing of Grid-Scale Battery Technology Begins at the Grid Storage Launchpad

RICHLAND, Wash.—The Department of Energy’s Pacific Northwest National Laboratory has begun the first tests of a utility-grade battery at the new Grid Storage Launchpad, a major milestone for DOE’s investment in advanced energy storage.

At GSL, researchers can test and validate batteries up to 100 kilowatts, unlocking insights into how grid-scale batteries can help support a reliable, affordable and secure electrical grid.

“With this first utility-grade battery test, GSL is now fully operational as the nation’s proving ground for grid-scale storage technologies. With the independent, accurate feedback developers receive from GSL’s tests, they can ready their technologies for real-world applications,” said Vince Sprenkle, GSL’s director.

To date, researchers have been limited to testing smaller battery systems (less than 10 kilowatts). These systems often lack the more sophisticated controls and complexity seen in larger-scale systems. With the 100 kW scale testing capability at GSL, testing and validation of new technologies can be done at a scale ready for grid-scale usage.

The first round of battery testing will center on a vanadium flow battery built by Invinity Energy Systems. Flow batteries differ from more traditional batteries in that their liquid electrolyte—or material that powers the battery—flows through a cell stack to charge and discharge the battery. Keeping the liquid electrolyte in separate tanks makes it easier for developers to scale up the size of the battery, making the technology well-suited for grid purposes.

For the next year, Invinity’s battery will be subjected to an in-depth testing regime under real-world conditions, Sprenkle said. For example, it’ll be tested for its ability to provide peak shaving services, which are valuable during times of peak electricity demand.

Invinity's battery module arrives on PNNL's campus in October 2025. (Photo by Andrea Starr | Pacific Northwest National Laboratory)

Demand tends to peak in the morning and evening as customers get ready for work in the morning or return home in the evening and use appliances like dishwashers, laundry machines or TVs.

GSL researchers can also test a battery’s ability to provide a service called frequency regulation, which helps keep the grid stable. The grid uses alternating current, which means the electrical current travels in two directions at a specific frequency. For the U.S. grid, that frequency must remain at 60 hertz. Disruptions in that frequency can cause equipment failure and blackouts. Batteries can quickly provide electricity, so they could be vital to preventing a sudden loss of power for consumers.

“We’re very proud to be collaborating with PNNL and the GSL team on their inaugural grid-scale battery testing project. Having our battery extensively tested by PNNL’s experts at this advanced facility, in support of DOE’s energy storage program, is yet another important validation of our technology for deployment on the U.S. grid,” said Jonathan Marren, CEO of Invinity Energy Systems.

And soon, GSL will begin offering its testing services widely, inviting industry and battery manufacturers to apply to have their grid-scale technologies independently tested and validated.

“The capabilities we built at GSL are now advancing technologies to support the nation’s rapidly growing energy demand,” Sprenkle said.