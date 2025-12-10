Budy Jamilly Whitfield Empowers Readers to Break Self-Sabotage in Unchain Your Patterns

Author Budy Whitfield, LCSW

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Licensed Clinical Social Worker and leadership coach Budy Jamilly Whitfield introduces a powerful new tool for emotional transformation with Unchain Your Patterns: A Self-Sabotage Workbook for Healing and Growth. Designed as an interactive journey rather than a passive read, this workbook equips individuals with the insight, structure, and encouragement needed to break destructive cycles and build healthier, more intentional lives.

Rooted in over 20 years of clinical practice and enriched with personal storytelling, Whitfield’s workbook sheds light on the root causes of self-sabotage and the ways it quietly shapes daily decisions. From procrastination and perfectionism to self-criticism, avoiding change, and neglecting self-care, she unpacks the major patterns that keep people stuck. Through this compassionate exploration, readers begin to understand not just what they do—but why they do it.

Using Cognitive Behavioral Therapy (CBT) tools, reflection prompts, and journaling exercises, Unchain Your Patterns helps readers challenge negative thought cycles and reframe limiting beliefs. Whitfield’s blend of clinical guidance, vulnerable storytelling, and spiritually grounded support creates a safe and inspiring space for self-discovery. Each section encourages readers to build clarity and confidence as they examine their emotional habits.

Whitfield wrote this workbook from the belief that self-sabotage is not an identity—it is a learned pattern that can be unlearned with the right tools and support. Her approach empowers readers to recognize their emotional triggers and rewrite the stories they tell themselves.

Ideal for individuals seeking personal development, mental health support, faith-based encouragement, or structured healing tools, Unchain Your Patterns serves as both a guide and a companion. Its accessible design makes it a meaningful resource for therapists, coaches, church groups, and support circles.

Budy Jamilly Whitfield, LCSW, is a seasoned clinician, speaker, and leadership coach dedicated to helping individuals heal, grow, and embrace their God-given purpose. Known for her heartfelt approach and practical strategies, she empowers clients to unlearn harmful habits and step into healthier, more fulfilling lives.

The book is now available — secure your copy here: https://a.co/d/4SBw2G1

