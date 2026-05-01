Dreamscapes I - Betrayals (101 & 202 Nights) Blends Fiction, Poetry, and Memory in a Haunting Literary Journey

Dreamscapes I - Betrayals (101 & 202 Nights) by Sara Whym

Sara Whym explores grief, identity, and creative awakening through a hybrid narrative of dreams, memory, and emotional reckoning.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, May 1, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Dreamscapes I - Betrayals by Sara Whym is a genre-blending work that merges fiction, poetry, and theatrical elements into a deeply reflective narrative. As the first installment of a hybrid trilogy, the book offers a unique exploration of memory, loss, and creativity through a nontraditional and emotionally layered structure.

The story follows Maia, a writer from the borderlands, who finally commits to her life’s work. Her journey takes an unexpected turn when she begins to encounter Ondine, a child she once chose not to bring into the world. At first uncertain and unsettled, Maia struggles to understand this presence, but Ondine gradually develops her own identity, shaped by echoes of family history and unresolved emotion.

As their connection deepens, Ondine becomes both a guide and a catalyst. Maia returns to her writing, creating a space where memory and imagination intertwine. Through episodic reflections drawn from dreams, sensations, and lived experiences, the narrative unfolds in a way that mirrors the fluid and fragmented nature of human consciousness.

Rather than following a linear plot, Whym presents a mosaic of moments that shift between past and present. This structure invites readers to engage with the story on an emotional level, allowing meaning to emerge through reflection rather than direct explanation. The result is an immersive experience that challenges traditional storytelling while remaining deeply personal.

At its core, the book explores themes of grief, identity, and reconciliation. Maia’s journey becomes a process of confronting the past while seeking understanding and creative renewal. Ondine’s presence symbolizes both loss and possibility, giving voice to emotions that might otherwise remain unspoken.

Sara Whym draws on artistic and literary influences to craft a narrative that is both evocative and unconventional. Her work encourages readers to embrace complexity and to find meaning within fragmented images, tales, and memories, offering a thoughtful and introspective reading experience.

Dreamscapes I - Betrayals is ideal for readers who appreciate literary fiction, poetry, and experimental narratives. It offers a rich yet focused exploration of human emotion, creativity, and the enduring search for understanding.

The book is available at:

https://a.co/d/0hcaki8s

http://www.contramundumpress.com/dreamscapes

https://www.youtube.com/@SaraWhym-f1n

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