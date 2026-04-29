Unprotected: The Final Round Guides Athletes Through the Realities of Sports, Business, and Life

Unprotected the Final Round: Navigating the Shark-Infested Waters of Sports, Business & Life by Alan Santana

Alan Santana shares decades of experience to help young athletes avoid exploitation, make smarter decisions, and build lasting success beyond their careers.

NEW YORK CITY, NY, UNITED STATES, April 29, 2026 /EINPresswire.com/ -- In Unprotected: The Final Round: Navigating the Shark-Infested Waters of Sports, Business, and Life, author Alan Santana delivers a powerful and practical guide aimed at preparing athletes for the challenges that extend far beyond the field or ring. Drawing from more than fifty years of firsthand experience in the fight world, Santana offers critical insights into the often-overlooked realities of professional sports and the business structures that surround it.

A two-time award-winning book, Unprotected: The Final Round focuses on educating young athletes about the essential decisions they must make as they transition into professional careers. Santana highlights common pitfalls that have led many talented individuals to financial hardship despite earning significant wealth, emphasizing the importance of financial awareness, career management, and understanding the motivations of those within the industry.

Alan Santana is the embodiment of resilience. Once celebrated as “The Matinee Idol,” fighting out of Los Angeles, CA, under the guidance of his manager, Earl BeBee, and promoter, John Ellis, a work accident abruptly ended his time in the ring. Yet this turning point sparked a remarkable transformation, launching him into a vibrant new chapter as an entrepreneur, acclaimed author, award-winning film producer, actor, and esteemed international boxing judge and supervisor.

In a recent interview, Santana shared how the same grit and determination that made him a respected fighter fueled his success beyond sports. As the longtime owner of Bay Cities Paving Inc., a company approaching 40 years in business, he has built a legacy rooted in discipline, leadership, and long-term planning. He also discussed the importance of understanding contracts and legitimacy in business and how cultivating a “fighting spirit” can help anyone succeed—whether in sports, entrepreneurship, or life itself.

Santana’s inspiration for writing this second book comes from witnessing the repeated cycle of success followed by financial decline among professional athletes. He emphasizes that many of the lessons required to navigate this world are not taught in traditional education, leaving athletes vulnerable to poor decisions and external manipulation. By sharing his knowledge, Santana aims to equip readers with the tools needed to protect their careers and secure their futures.

The book is particularly valuable for aspiring and current athletes across all sports, as well as individuals interested in sports management and business. It also serves as a resource for families, coaches, and mentors who play a role in guiding young talent, with lessons that extend beyond athletics into broader professional and personal challenges.

A two-time Hall of Fame inductee, Alan Santana brings unmatched experience and credibility to this work, shaped by decades immersed in the competitive and often unforgiving world of professional sports. His award-winning documentary, titled Unprotected: The Final Round, was conceived by Nim Stant, founder of the International Impact Book Awards, who collaborated with Santana (Co-Producer) on his inspiring life story in this short documentary, which connects directly with the themes and message of the book.

Unprotected: The Final Round stands as both a warning and a guide, encouraging athletes to take control of their careers with knowledge, discipline, and foresight. The book is available online through major retailers, including Amazon, Walmart, and Barnes & Noble.

The book is available at:

https://www.amazon.com/Unprotected-Final-Round-Navigating-Shark-Infested/dp/1967861196

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