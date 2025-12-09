Gevorg Grigoryan Launches Glendale City Council Campaign With a Packed Kickoff Event Drawing Over 300 Attendees

Gevorg Delivering his Keynote Address

Architect, community advocate, and long-time Glendale resident Gevorg Grigoryan officially launched his campaign for Glendale City Council this week

Glendale is ready for a leader who listens, who understands the architecture of a thriving city, and who is not afraid to bring bold, modern solutions to long-standing problems.” — Gevorg Grigoryan

GLENDALE, CA, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Architect, community advocate, and long-time Glendale resident Gevorg Grigoryan officially launched his campaign for Glendale City Council this week, drawing an enthusiastic crowd of more than 300 community members, business owners, civic leaders, and supporters.

The high-energy event marked the beginning of Grigoryan’s vision for a more innovative, transparent, and resident-centered Glendale. The impressive turnout reflects a growing momentum behind his message of thoughtful urban development, accessible leadership, and solutions that prioritize quality of life for all Glendale residents.

“This campaign is not about politics—it’s about people,”Grigoryan said in his keynote address.

“Glendale is ready for a leader who listens, who understands the architecture of a thriving city, and who is not afraid to bring bold, modern solutions to long-standing problems. Last night’s turnout showed just how many of us are ready for a new chapter.”

As an award-winning architect and founder of a leading design practice, Grigoryan brings more than two decades of experience in city planning, infrastructure, and sustainable development.

His platform focuses on:

Sustainable and innovative development and responsible housing solutions

Strengthening and enhancing public safety

Bringing New Tax Dollars into Glendale, Without Raising the Taxes

The campaign’s kickoff featured local speakers, community stories, and previews of upcoming initiatives that will be rolled out over the next several months.

About Gevorg Grigoryan

Gevorg Grigoryan is an architect, business owner, and community advocate known for his commitment to thoughtful development and civic progress. Having worked on major architectural and urban planning projects across California, he brings a unique blend of vision and practical expertise to the future of Glendale.

Media Contact: Emma Sargsyan

emma@saegeconsultants.com

Campaign Office of Gevorg Grigoryan

