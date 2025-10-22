President of Armenia Honors Adam Kablanian with the Presidential Medal of Gratitude

Adam Kablanian received Presidential Medal of Gratitude

YEREVAN, CA, ARMENIA, October 22, 2025 /EINPresswire.com/ -- Adam Kablanian, distinguished entrepreneur, philanthropist, and visionary in the technology sector, has been awarded the Presidential Medal of Gratitude by the President of the Republic of Armenia.

Mr. Kablanian received this honor for his outstanding contribution to the development of Armenia’s high-tech industry and his tireless philanthropic activity. The Presidential Medal of Gratitude is one of the nation’s highest distinctions, recognizing individuals whose leadership and dedication have significantly advanced Armenia’s progress and global standing.

As a pioneering figure in the international technology arena, Adam Kablanian has played a pivotal role in fostering innovation and connecting Armenian talent with the global tech ecosystem. Beyond his professional achievements, his continuous philanthropic efforts have supported education, innovation programs, and initiatives that empower young Armenians to build meaningful careers in science and technology.

“This recognition is deeply humbling,” said Adam Kablanian. “It represents the shared vision of countless innovators, entrepreneurs, and dreamers who believe in Armenia’s future. I am proud to contribute to a nation whose potential continues to inspire the world.”

Throughout his career, Mr. Kablanian has bridged the gap between Silicon Valley and Armenia, investing in people, ideas, and opportunities that help position Armenia as a hub for innovation and technological excellence.

The award ceremony, held at the Presidential Palace, brought together prominent figures from government, academia, and the technology community to honor his enduring impact on Armenia’s development and his commitment to giving back.



About Adam Kablanian

Adam Kablanian is a Silicon Valley–based entrepreneur, investor, philanthropist, and winemaker known for his leadership in the semiconductor and technology industries. He has served as CEO and founder of multiple successful ventures, championed innovation-driven partnerships, and actively supports educational, cultural, and philanthropic initiatives in Armenia and abroad. Beyond technology, his passion for winemaking reflects his dedication to craftsmanship, heritage, and the art of building legacies that blend tradition with innovation.

Legal Disclaimer:

