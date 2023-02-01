ConnectSafely Announces Safer Internet Day 2023
EINPresswire.com/ -- More than 100 countries around the world will come together for Safer Internet Day on Feb. 7 to raise awareness and share resources for improving that vital link connecting our world.
ConnectSafely is the official U.S. host of this international event. The global theme is Together for a Better Internet, and here in the U.S., we’re focusing on five topics, but we have many more resources depending on local needs.
Main topic areas for 2023:
-Media literacy and critical thinking
-Civility
-Picking on peers
-Wellness, identity and self-respect
-Scams, predators and creeps
U.S. Participation
Schools, families, community organizations and businesses across the country will share resources and hold events on Safer Internet Day.
“Safer Internet is a day when everyone can take some time to think about and talk about ways we can each help make the internet a better and safer place for ourselves, our families, our communities and the world,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “To that end, ConnectSafely has assembled resources for use in homes, schools and businesses to empower parents, educators and professionals with resources to promote internet safety, privacy and security.” Magid added, “How we behave and treat others online makes a difference and we all have a role to play.”
History of Safer Internet Day
Safer Internet Day began in Europe in 2004 and ConnectSafely was appointed the official U.S. host in 2014, in collaboration with the European Commission, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo. It has since been celebrated in classrooms virtually and across the U.S. and in large, student-driven events in Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. In-person speakers have included (now) Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Sen. Chuck Schumer, along with superintendents of local school districts and other local dignitaries.
Live event and resources for families
This year we are sponsoring a national virtual live event plus multiple local school events across the country, expected to reach more than 20,000 students from Maine to Hawaii. ConnectSafely has provided lesson plans, discussion points, videos, guides, tip sheets and other resources that can be used by schools and families.
Our live event for parents is at 7:30 EST on Tuesday, February 7, and was created in partnership with National PTA. Families can have their own “events” anytime. A registration link for our live event plus resources for families can be found at saferinternetday.us/family-program. Materials for schools are at saferinternetday.us/students.
Safer Internet Day U.S. is hosted by ConnectSafely with program support from the National PTA and My Digital TAT2. Supporters include Amazon Kids, Comcast, Discord, Google, Meta, Meet Group, Microsoft, Roblox, Snapchat, TikTok, Trend Micro, Twitch and Zepeto.
About ConnectSafely
ConnectSafely is a Silicon Valley, Calif.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about safety, privacy, security and digital wellness. Resources include research-based safety tips, parents’ guidebooks, advice, news and commentary on all aspects of tech use and policy. ConnectSafely offers in-depth guides and “quick-guides” for parents, educators, youth and policymakers, along with resources for seniors and other adults. ConnectSafely also produces a twice-weekly ConnectSafely Report for CBS News Radio along with webcasts, podcasts and special events.
For more information on ConnectSafely and Safer Internet Day 2023, go to ConnectSafely.org and SID-USA.org, or visit us on social media.
Maureen Kochan
ConnectSafely is the official U.S. host of this international event. The global theme is Together for a Better Internet, and here in the U.S., we’re focusing on five topics, but we have many more resources depending on local needs.
Main topic areas for 2023:
-Media literacy and critical thinking
-Civility
-Picking on peers
-Wellness, identity and self-respect
-Scams, predators and creeps
U.S. Participation
Schools, families, community organizations and businesses across the country will share resources and hold events on Safer Internet Day.
“Safer Internet is a day when everyone can take some time to think about and talk about ways we can each help make the internet a better and safer place for ourselves, our families, our communities and the world,” said ConnectSafely CEO Larry Magid. “To that end, ConnectSafely has assembled resources for use in homes, schools and businesses to empower parents, educators and professionals with resources to promote internet safety, privacy and security.” Magid added, “How we behave and treat others online makes a difference and we all have a role to play.”
History of Safer Internet Day
Safer Internet Day began in Europe in 2004 and ConnectSafely was appointed the official U.S. host in 2014, in collaboration with the European Commission, the U.S. Department of Homeland Security and Congresswoman Anna Eshoo. It has since been celebrated in classrooms virtually and across the U.S. and in large, student-driven events in Austin, Philadelphia, Seattle, San Francisco, Washington, D.C. and Los Angeles. In-person speakers have included (now) Vice President Kamala Harris, Facebook COO Sheryl Sandberg and Sen. Chuck Schumer, along with superintendents of local school districts and other local dignitaries.
Live event and resources for families
This year we are sponsoring a national virtual live event plus multiple local school events across the country, expected to reach more than 20,000 students from Maine to Hawaii. ConnectSafely has provided lesson plans, discussion points, videos, guides, tip sheets and other resources that can be used by schools and families.
Our live event for parents is at 7:30 EST on Tuesday, February 7, and was created in partnership with National PTA. Families can have their own “events” anytime. A registration link for our live event plus resources for families can be found at saferinternetday.us/family-program. Materials for schools are at saferinternetday.us/students.
Safer Internet Day U.S. is hosted by ConnectSafely with program support from the National PTA and My Digital TAT2. Supporters include Amazon Kids, Comcast, Discord, Google, Meta, Meet Group, Microsoft, Roblox, Snapchat, TikTok, Trend Micro, Twitch and Zepeto.
About ConnectSafely
ConnectSafely is a Silicon Valley, Calif.-based nonprofit organization dedicated to educating people about safety, privacy, security and digital wellness. Resources include research-based safety tips, parents’ guidebooks, advice, news and commentary on all aspects of tech use and policy. ConnectSafely offers in-depth guides and “quick-guides” for parents, educators, youth and policymakers, along with resources for seniors and other adults. ConnectSafely also produces a twice-weekly ConnectSafely Report for CBS News Radio along with webcasts, podcasts and special events.
For more information on ConnectSafely and Safer Internet Day 2023, go to ConnectSafely.org and SID-USA.org, or visit us on social media.
Maureen Kochan
ConnectSafely
press@connectsafely.org
Visit us on social media:
Facebook
Twitter
LinkedIn
Instagram
YouTube