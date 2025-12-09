Mexico Received 16.5 Million Air Travelers From January to October 2025, Led by Visitors From the U.S., Canada and UK

NEW YORK, NY, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Mexico welcomed 16.5 million international tourists by air between January and October 2025, marking steady year-over-year growth and reaffirming the nation’s strength as a global travel destination, Secretary of Tourism Josefina Rodríguez Zamora announced.According to the latest data from the Ministry of the Interior’s Migration Policy Unit, Registry, and Identity of Persons, Mexico registered 16,571,000 international air arrivals during the first 10 months of the year. This represented the arrival of nearly 100,000 more tourists compared with the same period in 2024 and a 10.2 percent increase compared with what was recorded in 2019; visitors from the United States, Canada, and the United Kingdom lead the list.“These results confirm that Mexico is a reliable destination for the millions of people who visit us each year,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “Families, young travelers and older adults continue to come because they find in our country a destination full of hospitality, infrastructure and experiences that inspire peace of mind and enjoyment.”Rodríguez Zamora reported that during the first ten months Mexico received 11.157 million visitors from the United States, —the main country of origin for travelers— 62,000 more tourists than recorded in the same period in 2024 and 26.7 percent more than in 2019.Tourism from Canada also showed strong momentum, with 2,079,000 visitors, up 11.4% compared with 2024 and 18.1% higher than pre-pandemic levels.From the United Kingdom, 372,061 travelers arrived in Mexico, marking a 3.2% increase over the same period last year.Growth in Other International MarketsBeyond North America and the U.K., Mexico recorded significant increases from several additional countries. Visitor arrivals rose from:Italy: up 14.8%Argentina: up 14.3%South Korea: up 11.6%China: up 10.6%Combined arrivals from these and other international markets totaled 2,963,000 visitors, contributing to Mexico’s overall volume of more than 16 million travelers during the period.“We will continue strengthening policies that support the arrival of more tourists to destinations across the country, because Mexico has it all: landscapes, diverse activities and enormous potential for growth,” Rodríguez Zamora said. “Tourism is a powerful tool to create opportunities, identity and shared prosperity.”Diverse Visitor DemographicsRodríguez Zamora said Mexico continued to attract travelers across all age groups, reinforcing its appeal to families, cultural tourists and adventure-seekers. The largest visitor segments were:Ages 30–44: 29.2%Ages 45–59: 24%Age 60 and older: 16.9%Ages 16–29: 18.4%Children and adolescents: 11.5%“The diversity of visitor profiles confirms that Mexico remains an attractive option for family travel, as well as for those seeking cultural, nature-based, leisure or adventure experiences,” she said.For more information, visit https://visitmexico.com/ Media Kit: https://bit.ly/SECTURMX-PressKit Photos by State: click here

