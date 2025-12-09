MAINE, December 9 - Back to current news.

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey's Statement on Wind Energy Case Win

December 9, 2025

Attorney Generals Office

FOR IMMEDIATE RELEASE

Contact: Danna Hayes

Danna.hayes@maine.gov

Attorney General Aaron M. Frey issued the following statement following the U.S. District Court of Massachusetts’s order in favor of the coalition:

“Mainers care about protecting our environment. Whatever the federal Administration’s position is on wind power, it does not have the right to arbitrarily ban development of this sustainable energy resource. I am gratified that the Court agreed that the Administration had once again, overstepped. My colleagues and I will continue to hold Trump accountable to the law.”

