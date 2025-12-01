MAINE, December 1 - Back to current news.

Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation Commissioner Warns Mainers about Phishing Scam

November 19, 2025

Professional and Financial Regulation

Augusta, MAINE - Maine Department of Professional and Financial Regulation (DPFR) Commissioner Joan Cohen encourages Mainers to watch out for a phishing scam that claims to be from DPFR.

Maine DPFR has learned that some licensees and other businesses have received an email that claims to be from DPFR and includes a Docusign link. These emails come from "Docusign NA3 System (dse_NA3@docusign.net)" and the Subject line may be "Complete with Docusign" or be left blank. The emails include a Docusign link that claims to be from State of Maine Professional and Financial Regulation. The emails also include a fake DPFR email address (info_dpfr@macr2.com). These emails are not generated by DPFR and DPFR has reported the scam to Docusign.

The Department wants to protect the Maine public from being harmed by this scam. Commissioner Cohen urges, Anyone who receives a suspicious email claiming to be from DPFR with a Docusign request should report the email to Docusign and follow Docusign's guidance on how to handle and report suspicious Docusign emails. Do not click on the 'Review Document link. Anyone with concerns about other types of suspicious communications purporting to be from DPFR should reach out to their known DPFR contact or send a message to DPFR@maine.gov to confirm whether the communication is legitimate.

Guidance on how to handle and report suspicious Docusign emails and recommendations on what to do if you clicked on a malicious link are available on Docusigns website: https://support.docusign.com/s/articles/What-Should-I-Do-if-I-Receive-a-Suspicious-Email .

More information about DPFR is available on the DPFR website where you can also find links to and contact information for each of DPFRs regulatory agencies.

