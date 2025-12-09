Ottawa University Expands MSN Program — Adds New Campus, Start Dates, and Expanded Opportunity for International Nurses

KANSAS CITY, KS, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Ottawa University is proud to announce a major expansion of its Master of Science in Nursing (MSN) – Nurse Leadership program: the program has received final approval to launch at the Brookfield, Wisconsin campus, and will now offer three additional annual start dates. This expansion further strengthens Ottawa University’s position as a top choice for international nurses seeking advanced nursing education and U.S.-based career opportunities.Expanded Access & Flexibility• The MSN program is now offered across all three Ottawa University campuses (including Brookfield, WI), giving students greater geographic flexibility.• The program will now include three additional start dates at the Brookfield campus. See the added 2026 start dates below:o Spring-2 — Start Date: March 9; On-campus session: March 20–22o Summer-2 — Start Date: June 29; On-campus session: July 10–12o Fall-2 — Start Date: October 19; On-campus session: October 30–November 1Weekend sessions during these late terms will allow the university to share faculty across campuses, ensuring consistent quality while maximizing scheduling flexibility.Why International Nurses Choose Ottawa UniversityOttawa University’s MSN – Nurse Leadership degree is tailored to meet the unique needs of international nurses looking to further their education and build a career in the U.S. healthcare system. Key features include:• Day-1 Curricular Practical Training (CPT): International students — whether already in the U.S. on an F-1 visa or still abroad — can begin practical training in U.S. healthcare settings immediately upon enrollment.• Flexible Weekend Format: Students attend on-campus classes just one weekend per semester, with the remainder of coursework delivered online — ideal for working professionals or those already employed in healthcare.• Affordable Tuition: At just $5,370 per semester, the program offers strong value compared to many graduate nursing degrees in the U.S.• Quality & Accreditation: The MSN at Ottawa University is accredited by the Commission on Collegiate Nursing Education (CCNE), ensuring high academic standards and recognition across the U.S. healthcare industry.• Comprehensive Leadership Curriculum: Courses cover advanced health assessment, advanced pharmacology and pathophysiology, health systems management, legal/ethical issues, cultural diversity, policy and advocacy, and more — equipping graduates to assume leadership or administrative roles, or to become nurse educators.Because of these strengths, Ottawa University — in partnership with Howell Management Services (HMS) — has become a preferred destination for international nurses seeking to advance their careers in the United States. HMS offers streamlined application support and visa guidance to help international applicants transition smoothly into the program.Meeting Critical Needs in U.S. HealthcareWith trends such as an aging population, rising demand for quality healthcare, and a national shortage of well-qualified nurse leaders and educators, the need for advanced nursing professionals has never been greater. The U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics projects rapid growth in nursing and related fields over the coming decade — a demand Ottawa University’s MSN program is designed to help meet.For international nurses, obtaining a U.S.–recognized MSN degree with CPT can open doors to a wide array of roles: from clinical leadership, management, healthcare policy and administration, to nurse education and beyond.About Ottawa University & HMSOttawa University — founded in 1865 — is a private, nonprofit institution with a long history of providing high-quality liberal arts and graduate education. Its collaboration with Howell Management Services (HMS) ensures international students receive dedicated support throughout the application, immigration, and enrollment processes.Through this expansion, Ottawa University reaffirms its commitment to global accessibility, academic excellence, and preparing the next generation of nurse leaders to meet the evolving challenges of healthcare — both in the U.S. and worldwide.Learn more about the MSN program at Ottawa University and their other programs at https://www.howellmgmt.com/day1cptuniversities/ottawauniversity

