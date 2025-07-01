Benedictine University Launches Exclusive Partnership with HMS

Expanding Access to Graduate Programs with CPT for International Students

LISLE, IL, UNITED STATES, July 1, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Benedictine University (BenU) is proud to announce the launch of an exclusive partnership with Howell Management Services (HMS), a global leader in international student recruitment and education consulting. This strategic alliance aims to broaden access to Benedictine’s high-quality graduate programs—beginning with the Master of Science in Data Analytics —through experiential learning opportunities like Curricular Practical Training (CPT).Benedictine University, a private Catholic institution located just outside of Chicago, is known for its commitment to academic excellence, values-based education, and career readiness. With more than 135 years of educational leadership, BenU is dedicated to preparing students to become thoughtful leaders in today’s data-driven and globalized world.Through this new partnership, HMS will support BenU in identifying and enrolling talented international students into its STEM-designated MS in Data Analytics program. This advanced degree prepares students to harness the power of data to make informed decisions, drive innovation, and support business intelligence in a variety of industries. International students also benefit from practical training, enabling them to apply classroom theory in real-world settings from the very start of their academic journey.HMS and Benedictine University share a deep commitment to helping students worldwide pursue their educational goals with confidence. Together, they provide a pathway to top-tier, accredited programs that offer not only academic rigor but also career-enhancing practical experience. By supporting CPT from the first semester , Benedictine empowers students to increase their marketability, develop critical technical skills, and gain real-world experience that sets them apart in the global job market.“We are excited to partner with HMS in a collaboration that reflects our shared commitment to academic excellence and student success," said Dr. Joseph J. Foy, President. "We believe in empowering students through transformative education, and this partnership will open new opportunities for learners worldwide to develop in-demand skills in data analytics.”The MS in Data Analytics program is designed to meet the needs of today’s job market with courses in machine learning, predictive analytics, data visualization, and cloud computing. Through CPT, students are placed with employers across the U.S. to gain hands-on experience while continuing their studies, effectively bridging the gap between education and employment.HMS is an established leader in international education, known for helping students apply to and enroll in programs that offer value, flexibility, and long-term opportunity. With dedicated support, no application fees, and a streamlined admissions process, HMS provides a trusted pathway to success for students around the world.To learn more about the HMS and Benedictine University partnership and explore the MS in Data Analytics program with CPT, visit:# # #About Benedictine UniversityBenedictine University is an inclusive academic community dedicated to teaching and learning, scholarship and service, and truth and justice, as inspired by the Catholic intellectual tradition, the social teaching of the church, and the principles of wisdom in the Rule of St. Benedict.For more information, please contact admissions@ben.edu or visit ben.edu.

