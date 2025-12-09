Blue Fusion and Horse Soldier Bourbon Announce 2nd Annual Special Operations Tailgate at the 2025 Army–Navy Game

The Mac Parkman Foundation

Featuring Grammy-Nominated Rock Band FUEL, Supporting Veteran Mental Health & Brain Health Initiatives

This event is about more than camaraderie — it's about saving lives, advancing brain health research, and ensuring that no soldier or veteran fights their battles alone.” — Bruce Parkman, CEO Blue Fusion Technologies

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 9, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Fusion Technologies and Horse Soldier Bourbon are proud to announce the 2nd Annual Special Operations Tailgate at the 2025 Army–Navy Game, returning December 13th at M&T Bank Stadium.Building on last year's event, the 2025 tailgate will once again unite our active-duty military, veterans, military families, and supporters nationwide for a powerful cause: raising critical funds and awareness for veteran mental health, suicide prevention, and blast-related brain injury research.This year’s event features an electrifying live performance by Grammy-nominated rock band FUEL, known for multi-platinum hits like Shimmer and Hemorrhage. Attendees will enjoy live music, food, specialty beverages, Horse Soldier Bourbon, veteran-operated vendors, raffles, and appearances from SOF leaders and distinguished guests.A Mission-Driven Tailgate With ImpactProceeds from the event will benefit:The Mac Parkman Foundation, advancing research, education, and support for veterans suffering from Repeated Blast Exposure (RBE) and Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI).Team American Freedom, supporting Special Operations Forces transitioning into civilian life.These efforts expand on last year's successful event, which supported RBE, RHI, and veteran mental health initiatives and brought together SOF personnel from across all branches.2025 Army–Navy Tailgate HighlightsLive performance by Grammy-nominated rock band FUELOpen bar featuring Horse Soldier Bourbon for our VIP guestsDelicious Pulled Pork Sliders from Operation BBQ ReliefBourbon Tasting by Special Forces FoundationCatered food + SOF community vendorsRaffles, giveaways & mission-focused fundraisingDoors open at 10:30 AM, continuing through kickoffAttendees will have the opportunity to engage directly with veteran-serving organizations, industry partners, and community leaders committed to addressing the urgent mental health challenges affecting the military community.To learn more and purchase tickets visit: https://givebutter.com/2025ArmyNavyTailgate “The Special Operations community has always stood shoulder-to-shoulder, both on the battlefield and long after the mission ends. Partnering with Horse Soldier Bourbon for our second Army–Navy tailgate allows us to bring that spirit forward for a powerful cause. This event is about more than camaraderie — it's about saving lives, advancing brain health research, and ensuring that no soldier or veteran fights their battles alone.”— Bruce Parkman, CEO, Blue Fusion Technologies; Retired U.S. Army Green Beret Sergeant MajorAbout Blue Fusion TechnologiesBlue Fusion Technologies delivers real-time data access and intelligence solutions through its patented Data Access on Demand (DAOD) technology . Blue Fusion empowers government agencies, military units, law enforcement, and commercial organizations to access siloed data sources instantly — without migration, duplication, or disruption. Built for mission-critical decision environments, Blue Fusion accelerates intelligence, enhances operational awareness, and supports national-level initiatives in data sharing and analysis. Learn more: www.BlueFusion.com About Horse Soldier BourbonHorse Soldier Bourbon is crafted by the legendary Special Forces team known as the “Horse Soldiers,” the first U.S. troops deployed into Afghanistan after 9/11. Their award-winning bourbon is a tribute to service, teamwork, and American craftsmanship.About The Mac Parkman FoundationThe Mac Parkman Foundation supports research, education, and outreach for adolescent athletes impacted by subconcussive and concussive trauma, veterans affected by Repeated Blast Exposure (RBE), Traumatic Brain Injury (TBI), and related mental health impacts. The foundation advocates for early screening, treatment access, and suicide prevention programs that strengthen long-term child athlete and veteran wellness.

