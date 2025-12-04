Blue Fusion Technologies Named Business of the Year by UNCP Thomas College of Business & Economics

Our mission is rooted in empowering organizations with real-time access to the data they need to protect communities, reduce risk, and make smarter, faster decisions. ” — Ed Boggess, Chief Strategic Officer at Blue Fusion Technologies

FAYETTEVILLE, NC, UNITED STATES, December 3, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- Blue Fusion Technologies is honored to announce that the University of North Carolina at Pembroke (UNCP) Thomas College of Business & Economics has recognized the company as the 2025 Business of the Year during the 24th Annual Business Visions Awards Ceremony.Held on Friday, November 14th, the ceremony celebrated outstanding students, entrepreneurs, businesses, and community leaders whose achievements continue to shape and strengthen the region. Ed Boggess, Chief Strategic Officer at Blue Fusion Technologies, attended the event and accepted the award on behalf of the company.“We are incredibly honored by this recognition,” said Ed Boggess, Chief Strategic Officer at Blue Fusion Technologies. “Our mission is rooted in empowering organizations with real-time access to the data they need to protect communities, reduce risk, and make smarter, faster decisions. Being acknowledged by UNCP—a university committed to excellence, innovation, and community impact—means a great deal to our entire team.”Blue Fusion Technologies, a veteran-owned company, has rapidly emerged as a leader in real-time data access, federated search, and analytical intelligence. Their patented Data Access on Demand (DAOD) technology supports law enforcement, federal agencies, and commercial organizations seeking to break down data silos and accelerate decision-making across complex missions.UNCP’s Business Visions Awards spotlight regional excellence across categories including Entrepreneur of the Year, Business Person of the Year, Community Impact, Agricultural Excellence, and more. Blue Fusion joins a distinguished group of recipients recognized for meaningful contributions to the region’s economic and community development.About Blue Fusion TechnologiesBlue Fusion Technologies provides patented real-time data access and analysis solutions that empower government, public safety, and commercial organizations to make better, faster decisions. By integrating client-owned data with external databases and sensor technologies, Blue Fusion delivers 24/7 access, federated search, and advanced analytics from a unified interface—maximizing operational efficiency and analyst productivity.Learn more at www.BlueFusion.com

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.