EMMA International Expands Global Footprint with Launch of GCC Services Division

Supporting healthcare growth and innovation across the Middle East through regulatory, operational, and financial expertise

Through our expanded presence, we deliver localized, end-to-end support—from regulatory strategy to financial and operational excellence—ensuring our clients are positioned for sustainable success.” — Carmine Jabri, CEO, EMMA International

BIRMINGHAM, MI, UNITED STATES, December 11, 2025 / EINPresswire.com / -- E.M.M.A. International Consulting Group, Inc. , (EMMA International), a leading global consulting firm specializing in regulatory compliance, quality systems, and operational excellence, is proud to announce the launch of its GCC Services division. This expansion strengthens EMMA International’s commitment to supporting healthcare organizations throughout the Gulf Cooperation Council (GCC) region with customized consulting solutions that integrate international expertise and local insight.With operations in both the United States and Dubai , EMMA International bridges world-class regulatory and quality knowledge with a deep understanding of regional healthcare systems. The firm’s new GCC Services are designed to help hospitals, investors, startups, and healthcare operators accelerate growth, achieve regulatory readiness, and maintain the highest standards of quality and compliance across the Middle East.“The GCC region is one of the most rapidly advancing healthcare markets in the world,” said Dr. Carmine Jabri, Chief Executive Officer of EMMA International. “Through our expanded presence, we’re able to deliver localized, end-to-end support—from regulatory strategy to financial and operational excellence—ensuring our clients are positioned for sustainable success.”EMMA International’s GCC Services encompass a full suite of offerings, including medical facility setup and licensing, financial advisory and growth strategy, operational consulting, medical tourism development, healthcare deal advisory, and representation for U.S. medical manufacturers entering GCC markets. Each engagement is guided by EMMA International’s multidisciplinary team of global experts, ensuring alignment with both international standards and regional regulations.This expansion marks another milestone in EMMA International’s mission to provide integrated, high-impact consulting solutions that empower healthcare organizations worldwide to deliver excellence in patient care, compliance, and performance.About EMMA InternationalEMMA International is a leading global consulting firm for the medical device, pharmaceutical, biotechnology, combination products, and diagnostics industries. With a focus on quality, regulatory and compliance services, EMMA International helps ensure your products advance seamlessly from concept to approval. For more information, visit http://www.emmainternational.com/ Regional Contact (GCC): Usama Almalki, Regional Manager — +971 52 8899 488

Case Study: Expanding Excellence – EMMA International’s GCC Services Division

Legal Disclaimer:

EIN Presswire provides this news content "as is" without warranty of any kind. We do not accept any responsibility or liability for the accuracy, content, images, videos, licenses, completeness, legality, or reliability of the information contained in this article. If you have any complaints or copyright issues related to this article, kindly contact the author above.